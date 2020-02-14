Tiger Roll will run at the Randox Health Grand National, provided everything goes well this weekend in Navan and then at the Cheltenham Festival.

His participation in the world famous race was questioned after the weights were revealed on Tuesday.

Eddie O’Leary, race director of his brother Michael’s Gigginstown House Stud, went public with his displeasure that Tiger Roll had received the same handicap rating as the multiple first-class winner, Delta Work, which is owned by the same company.

With Tiger Roll about to make history with no horse winning three Grand Nationals in a row, it was expected to be nervous to see if he would run at all, but O’Leary has said now Aintree is the plan.

Prior to this April 4 competition, Gordon Elliott-trained Tiger Roll has the chance to add an incredible fifth success to the Cheltenham Festival to his impressive record at Glenfarclas Chase

“He’s going to Navan this weekend to take the Boyne hurdle that he won last year. He really wants a run (after his setback),” said Eddie O’Leary.

“If he gets out of this fine, it will be Cheltenham again for the cross country (chase).

“If everything goes well this weekend and then everything goes well in Cheltenham, it will hopefully be the National.”