Tiger Roll is no better than “50-50” to achieve a historic third win at the Randox Health Grand National after Edgin O’Leary of Gigginstown House Stud expressed disappointment at the release of the weights for the Aintree spectacle ,

The 10-year-old, trained by Gordon Elliott, was the first horse since Red Rum to contest the renewal of the world’s most famous steeplechase last April – and is the clear favorite to emulate Ginger McCain’s legend by becoming a three-time winner in April.

Eddie O’Leary, the brother of Gigginstowns superstar Michael, has repeatedly stated that Tiger Roll would only bid for another national victory if the connections were satisfied with his assigned rating and the immediate response to his rating of 170 and the compression The handicap was one of the frustrations.

Tiger Roll will make his first competitive appearance since his Aintree exploits last spring at Boyne Hurdle in Navan on Sunday.

O’Leary said, “Hopefully he’ll be fine on Navan on Sunday, then he’ll go to Cheltenham and hopefully everything will be fine. If he’s fine in Cheltenham, we’ll make a choice.”

“It (the weight) is a massive factor – we said that the whole way through this horse has a very unfair rating. He was raised by £ 12 last year for winning a cross country race. He was considered to be far superior horse classified in cross-country race, so why a 12 pound weight increase? It was a reaction to the way he won the Boyne Hurdle last year, which was a surprise to all of us.

“The last time this horse ran in a (regular) chase was two and a half years ago and made up 150 points. He has obviously improved for Grand National and Cross Country, but to judge this horse as the winner of a Gold Cup is ridiculous. “

O’Leary insists that he has no problem with Tiger Roll and his Irish gold cup winner Delta Work being given a combined maximum weight of 11 pounds. However, it is unfair that he has to give weight to a Cheltenham gold cup winner in Native River.

He continued: “Tiger Roll is a very special horse – but is it a Gold Cup horse? A genius like Gordon Elliott has never thought of winning him over to the Gold Cup.

Of course we would like to see three tigers in a row, but we are very noisy that it (handicap) has to be compressed. It only compressed 1 pound, which is a bit silly. So we have to make a decision. The well-being of the horse we feel is much more important to us than the breed.

“The Grand National is the largest race in the world, it is bigger than any other horse.

“This horse loves discipline – every horse competing for Aintree loves discipline, otherwise they wouldn’t be there.” At Aintree, these horses come to life through the fences that absolutely love the discipline. It is not a question of well-being – he would always carry 11 pounds, we understand that, but it is how he is compressed in relation to other horses.

“Native River – a gold cup winner – hacked last Saturday. He was compressed 2 pounds and we have to give him 4 pounds. I see something very unjust there. “

O’Leary raised the Betway Bowl, which was held on the first day of the Grand National Meeting as an alternative to the big race.

“The handicapper has to do his job and he did it. We wanted more (compression in the handicap). The decision is now in our hands, whether we run or not. Tiger is invaluable to us and we have to take care of him take care, “added O’Leary.

“He would definitely be inducted into the Betway Bowl and probably the Punchestown Gold Cup. Hopefully he’ll get through the Navan test, he’ll come back after a setback – he won’t win, of course, but if he just gets up with a smile on his face we’ll go on to Cheltenham and hopefully show more there.

“Then we will decide, but at the moment it is 50:50. The Betway Bowl is now definitely included in the calculation.”

ELLIOTT accepted the rating of Tiger Roll much better.

He said: “A blind man would know that he would wear 11st 10lb. We had obviously hoped for a pound or two less, but Martin (Greenwood, BHA Chase Handicapper) and his team have a job to do.

“With Magic Of Light, who was second in the race last year, we’re 4 pounds worse off. So it’s probably fair – I’m not going to give up.”

“Everyone has their own opinion. If it is up to me, he runs. It’s a household name and it’s the most famous race in the world.

“The plan is to run at the weekend and we’ll work back from there. Hopefully before Aintree he’ll have a chance to win at five Cheltenham festivals. He’s the horse of his life. So if we bring him back to Cheltenham, I’m happy. “

Tiger Roll and Delta Work are just two of 18 Grand National submissions trained by Elliott. Given his running plans, the Cullentra driver added: “I would say Delta Work would be an unlikely runner – he will target the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

“I would be happy to drive Alpha Des Obeaux (10st 13lb). The storyteller (10st 12lb) has a good weight and jury duty (10st 8lb) could run well if he gets dry ground.”

There are Borice (10st) and Champagne Classic (10st 6lb) and Dounikos (10st 5lb). We have a lot of other horses in the race and I think we will run about half a dozen, but Tiger is the main horse.

Ten horses were given the 11th or more. These include Bristol De Mai (11st 8lb) – one of seven competitors for two-time Grand National winner Nigel Twiston-Davies – Colin Tizzards Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Native River (11st 6lb) (2018) and JP McManus’ own Anibale Fly (11st 2lb)), fourth in 2018 and fifth in 2019 for coach Tony Martin.

Willie Mullins, who was successful with Hedgehunter in 2005, has the impressive Irish Grand National winner Burrows Saint (10st 10lb) among his nine competitors. Last year’s runner-up Magic Of Light (Jessica Harrington) was awarded a 10 kg weight because she was the first mare to win the race since Nickel Coin in 1951.

Walk In The Mill (10st 4lb) ranked fourth best among runners trained in Britain twelve months ago. Robert Walford’s stable star is also a two-time chase winner over the famous fences.

Lucinda Russell’s One For Arthur (10st 2lb) won national fame for Scotland with 148 points in 2017 and returns with the same rating.

Other leading competitors include Christian Williams-trained Welsh Grand National winner Potters Corner (10st 6lb), Tom Lacey’s classic chase hero Kimberlite Candy (10st 4lb) and Sky Bet Chase winner Ok Corral (10st 9lb) for Nicky Henderson could bid with his first national success.