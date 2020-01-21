Tiger Land engagement from SC Offensive Lineman of the Year

advertisement

by David Hood

– Senior writer

– 2020-01-20 19: 50: 54.0

Boggs poses with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney

The South Carolina Offensive Lineman of the Year is a Clemson Tiger.

advertisement

Will Boggs is a 2020 lineman from York (SC) who has had an excellent season. Boggs made the Shrine Bowl and was voted Region Offensive Lineman of the Year. It was 88 percent and added 41 surcharges and a sack in the 2019 season.

Boggs visited the Clemson campus last weekend and accepted a preferred meeting point for the Tigers. The engagement crowned a busy weekend.

“On Friday we went to Coach (Dabo) Swinney’s house and it was a lot of fun,” Boggs told TigerNet. “We ate and had to hang out. Saturday we went for breakfast and then we went on a tour of everything. You showed us Paw Journey. We have to go up the hill and the rock. It was also a lot of fun. We went to Chophouse for dinner that night in Greenville. “

Sunday was the day the tigers made the offer.

“And then, on Sunday, we had to go to position meetings and do a photo shoot,” said Boggs. “It was great fun all round. Coach (Robbie) Caldwell when we were at our position meeting he spoke to the group and I was really impressed that you don’t care whether you have 0 stars, 1 star or 5 stars, that we are all treated equally. What mattered was what kind of character you had and how hard you worked.

“Coach Swinney and I had a little talk on Sunday. He just spoke to me about how I would like to be at Clemson. They knew I had a few other offers and could go to some other places, but in the end Clemson was the best fit for me. I dreamed of running down the hill all my life and playing for Coach Caldwell. It is really a dream to do so. ”

Playing for Caldwell was a big draw for Boggs.

“Trainer Caldwell is just great. It’s funny and I just really like it. I know he’ll love me like I’m his own, and that’s what he told us, ”said Boggs. “He told us that he would love us as much as our parents, if not more. I believe him. He has a lot to teach me and our offensive line, but he’s a great coach and a great man for us. ‘

Swinny’s reaction to the commitment made Boggs cry.

“He was excited. He was super happy and I was super happy, ”said Boggs. “I was probably crying. I had to hug him. It was a great experience. “

Boggs had offers from Presbyterian, Newberry and Davidson, but also played other sports including wrestling and track (shot, disc and throws Javelin).

He is also a magician in the classroom.

“I will have two diplomas – I will get a diploma from York High School, and I am also enrolled at the SC Governors School of Science and Mathematics,” said Boggs. “It runs through a program called the Accelerate Program. Instead of having to go to the Governors’ School, they offer college-level online courses. I’m going to enter Clemson in the second semester.”

Boggs had an unforgettable experience as a member of the South Carolina Shrine Bowl team.

“It was wonderful. It is really hard to describe how great this experience was, especially on Thursday when we went to Shriners Hospital,” he said. “It was one of the best things ever to see all these children and with to hang out with them. We played a few games with them. It was a lot of fun. “

The highlight of his senior season was winning the state’s best offensive lineman award.

“I was really kind of surprised,” said Boggs. “I was very happy. It is hard to put into words how happy I am and what support I have received from my family, Coach Boyd and all my friends. ‘

Boggs will enroll in Clemson in June.

I had a great time with my family this weekend in Clemson. It was an honor to be offered a PWO by Coach Swinney and I look forward to pursuing a lifelong dream as a Clemson Tiger! #ALLIN @ClemsonFB @CoachVenables @OLCoachCaldwell @Coach_MavMorris pic.twitter.com/dcezPoJHqi

– Will Boggs (@ WillBoggs7)

January 20, 2020

Clemson WR enters the transfer portal

Clemson awards team honors, Michael Dean Perry receives Dawkins award

advertisement