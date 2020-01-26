advertisement

A 42-year-old woman was killed by a tiger in Chandrapur on Friday evening.

The tiger bounced on Varsha Dharmadas Jibhkate, a resident of Tulana-Mendha village, as she cared for her field in the northern forest area under the Bramhapuri forest division, said range forest officer Poonam Bramhane.

The woman’s family found her dead 100 meters from the field, she said. The tiger has been identified as N-1 and two teams have been set up to look for it.

The victim’s family has received immediate relief of £ 20,000, and the rest will be given after formalities, the officer said.

