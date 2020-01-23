Tiffani Thiessen shares advice with Mariska Hargitay. - The Ukiah Daily Journal

advertisement

PARTIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Tiffani Thiessen, 46; Mariska Hargitay, 56; Gail O’Grady, 57; Richard Dean Anderson, 70.

Actress Mariska Hargitay (Photo by Brent N. Clarke / Invision / AP)

Happy birthday: collect information to formulate a plan, but don’t make an impulsive move, no matter what others do this year. The time is on your side and if you lay a solid foundation for your long-term plans, you will come much closer to your goal than taking a shortcut or risk. Use your intelligence, experience and insight to make the best and right decision for yourself. Your numbers are 6, 17, 22, 27, 30, 37, 43.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19): Keep searching and you will find what you are looking for. Refuse to let someone discourage you or try to push you in a direction that does not provide the growth, satisfaction or mental stimulation you need to fulfill your dreams. 2 stars

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Take the route that promises the best results. Do research instead of relying on second-hand information. Go the distance if necessary to get what you want. Say no to someone who pressures you to be a gofer rather than a leader. 5 stars

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20): You may be fascinated by what someone is doing, but look further and you will discover that you can best put your energy into your ideas, not into someone else’s. Look at the options for making things happen. 3 stars

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Don’t waste time; seize the moment and use your skills to work for you. Don’t let what others do consume. Anger will not turn you into a winner, but discipline and hard work will. Let your success be your revenge. 3 stars

LEO (July 23 to August 22): Take the initiative to complete what you start. Use your intelligence and experience to outsmart everyone that gets in your way. Change can work, but before you implement something new, make sure that this is what you want. 3 stars

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22): Share with someone you love. Surround yourself with people who get the best out of you. Do not take a risk that could lead to hurt feelings or personal injury. Stick to a plan and don’t start shortcuts. Romance is preferred. 5 stars

LIBRA (September 23 – October 22): If someone is looking for answers, reveal what you know. A deal that benefits one of your ideas looks promising. Broaden your mind and your faith by participating in events that test your knowledge and encourage open-mindedness. 2 stars

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21): Traveling, engaging in educational activities, and participating in discussions with more experienced people will all lead to an exciting twist of destiny. Being active helps relieve stress. Romance is in the stars and will change your personal life. 4 stars

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21): Stay close to home and with the people you can trust to give you good advice. Put more time and effort into increasing your knowledge. What you discover will help you make better decisions when it comes to health, love and happiness. 3 stars

STEENBOK (December 22 – January 19): make sure all your information is in order and that your goals are in order before you make a move. Impulsivity results in back tracking to prevent loss. A relationship will improve if you share your intentions or make a romantic gesture. 3 stars

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18): don’t let the past make you heavy. View your options, consider what is feasible and do everything to get your plan started. Let go of everything and who does not fit into your future. 3 stars

FISHING (February 19 – March 20): do not lose sight of what you want. Listen to what is being said, but do not buy something that sounds too good to be true. Create an opportunity instead of investing in someone else’s future. Believe in your dream and let it happen. 4 stars

Birthday Baby: You are lively, attractive and witty. You are imaginative and passionate.

Visit Eugenialast.com or join Eugenia on Twitter / Facebook / LinkedIn.

