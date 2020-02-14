LOS ANGELES (CNN) – Memorial service tickets for Kobe Bryant and his daughter will go on sale next week, but fans can now sign up for access to the sale, the Los Angeles Lakers announced on Friday.

The “Celebration of Life” takes place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 24, almost a month after Bryant, his daughter and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash.

A limited number of tickets in the range of $ 24.02 to $ 224 are released for public sale. All ticket revenue is donated to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

The commemoration date and ticket prices are symbolic. Kobe Bryant wore number 24 in the final part of his illustrious NBA career, and his daughter Gianna wore number 2 for their youth basketball teams. Vanessa Bryant’s post on February 7 was titled “# 2, # 24 # 20 Years as a Laker”.

Fans can register to buy tickets from Friday and until Monday at 10 p.m. on a special Ticketmaster page. PT, the Lakers said.

On Tuesday, fans will be notified when they have been checked and whether they are invited to participate in ticket sales. Upon invitation, fans will receive a non-transferable code for the purchase of tickets on Wednesday during the public sale from 10 a.m.

“When the demand for tickets from verified fans exceeds the supply, fans are randomly selected to participate in the public sale,” the team said.

It is unclear how many tickets will be released, but organizers are asking anyone who may not be able to secure tickets not to travel to downtown Los Angeles near the Staples Center. The Lakers said the memorial would be broadcast live on most local television stations in Los Angeles.

Kobe Bryant and Gianna were among nine people killed when their helicopter crashed on the way to a youth basketball game on a foggy morning on January 24th.

The father and daughter were buried in a Southern California cemetery on February 7.

The other victims were Gianna’s teammates Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester; Alyssa’s parents, John and Keri; Payton’s mother Sarah; Assistant to girl basketball coach Christina Mauser; and helicopter pilot Ara Zobayan.

Until recently, in an area in front of the Staples Center was a huge fan memorial with flowers, jerseys and other memorabilia.

The arena can accommodate around 20,000 people for non-sporting events. Previously, memorials were held for Nipsey Hussle and Michael Jackson, for which 17,000 tickets were issued in 2009.

The memorial falls on a Monday between two Lakers home games. The memorial will take place a few hours before a previously scheduled NBA game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Memphis Grizzlies.

