Tickets available for the Villages Hospital Auxiliary Foundation's annual fundraising gala

Tickets are available for the UF Health The Villages Hospital Auxiliary Foundation’s 14th annual Hearts for Our Hospital Gala.

The event will take place on Saturday February 8th from 5:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at the Savannah Center. The proceeds of the gala will be invested in the expansion of the heart center of the hospital on the second floor of the Advanced Surgery Center. The vision is to create an additional cardiac catheterization suite that houses Azurion imaging equipment to ensure that patients receive the best possible care in a state-of-the-art environment. This will be the most advanced cardiac catheterization laboratory in the region.

The “2020 What Do We See” black tie event will include music and dance, live and mute auctions and a gourmet dinner. Last year’s gala raised more than $ 420,000 to meet the $ 1.2 million donation to fund the hospital’s Digital Vascular Surgery Suite.

Since 2013, the foundation has invested more than $ 4 million to acquire the necessary technology, modern equipment, and critical care for the hospital. In addition, more than $ 414,000 in health grants were awarded to students from three regional high schools and hospital staff.

For information on purchasing tickets, contact Schanda Strawder at the Foundation’s office at (352) 751-8871.

