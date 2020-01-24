Ticket prices for the Super Bowl are almost $ 9,000

advertisement

The prices for Super Bowl tickets are increasing.

The average price of tickets for the Super Bowl between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs on February 2 is $ 8,904. Tickets are actually bought through Ticketmaster

The official ticketing partner of the NFL has been higher than any other year in the past six years, the company said on Wednesday.

Currently, 21% of customers who buy Super Bowl tickets through Ticketmaster come from Kansas and Missouri and 20% from California. The cheapest ticket still available on their website costs $ 4,644 compared to the cheapest tickets from StubHub and SeatGeek, which cost $ 4,130 and $ 3,590, respectively.

The location of the Super Bowl may affect the ticket’s resale price.

-Chris Leyden, communications director at SeatGeek

TicketIQ, a website that tracks ticket prices across multiple resale platforms, also states that buying Super Bowl tickets on the secondary market is probably the most expensive this year. The average resale price for this year’s Super Bowl was $ 8,100, after $ 2,516 in 2013 when the 49ers last reached the Super Bowl, according to TicketIQ.

At that point in 2013, when the 49ers competed against the Baltimore Ravens, the average resale price, according to SeatGeek, was $ 3,131. The average resale price in 2013 ($ 2,552) was the lowest in the past decade. The total average price includes all card transactions before the Super Bowl, including the game day.

While ticket prices vary significantly each year prior to the Super Bowl, 85% of tickets have been sold almost every year in the past 14 days, said SeatGeek Communications Director Chris Leyden.

“The location of the Super Bowl can have a positive impact,” he said, “but it isn’t always desirable to get warmer. Minnesota was of interest because it only played a Super Bowl before 2018.”

Regardless of the weather, limited seating at the Hard Rock Stadium and pent-up demand from Chiefs fans who haven’t seen their team play in the Super Bowl since 1970 could also push prices up, Akshay Khanna said General Manager for Sports at StubHub said.

Chef fans have not seen a team game in a Super Bowl since 1970.

“When comparing 2013 with this year, it should be noted that the venue has almost 6,000 fewer seats this year,” said Khanna. “Both teams have young, dynamic quarterbacks who not only delight the fans of the 49ers and the chiefs, but all fans of the game.”

Regardless of the motivation to take part in the Super Bowl game in Miami this year, StubHub will allow customers to pay for tickets by borrowing. In a partnership they announced earlier this year, financial technology company Affirm said it would be able to put a payment schedule on the website for buying Super Bowl tickets and tickets for other events.

The New Orleans Saints compared to the Indianapolis Colts in 2010 had the lowest average resale price of the decade ($ 2,329). This game took place immediately after the Great Recession.

This year’s venue, the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, has almost 6,000 fewer seats than last year.

Would you like to get cheap tickets? It might be worth waiting. Ticket prices typically drop dramatically a few days before and on the day of the kick-off.

However, this is not always the case. In 2015, ticket resale prices for the New England Patriots against the Seattle Seahawks on matchday increased from an average cost of $ 3,271 to $ 9,302 just 12 days earlier, SeatGeek said.

Tickets for the 2013 Super Bowl game between the 49ers and the Baltimore Ravens dropped to $ 1,551 on matchday, and in 2017 there was a significant price jump from $ 3,958 to $ 5,449 from the previous day to matchday 2017, according to TicketIQ -Dollars.

Don’t want to spend so much going to the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami? Experience the action live with almost 100 million others on FOX

