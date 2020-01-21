advertisement

Thursday meetings

Emotions Anonymous: A 12-step program for those seeking emotional health is held on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. at the Center For Spiritual Living, 741 S. Oak St., Ukiah. Free lesson. 391-1447.

Adult children of alcoholics (and other dysfunctional families): Meet on Thursday at 6:00 pm at Calvary Baptist Church, 465 Luce Ave., Ukiah.

Square Dance: Every Thursday from 7 pm to 9 pm at the Ukiah Senior Center Bartlett Hall, 495 Leslie St., Ukiah. Costs are $ 6 at the door. 462-0239.

Rotary Club of South Ukiah: Meet at 7 am on Thursdays at North State Cafe, 263 N. State St. in Ukiah. Call President Harvey Barker at 467-2241 for more information.

Ukiah Queer Youth Drop-in Center: Youth who are LGBTQQI, aged 13-25 at Arbor Youth Resource Center, 810 N. State St., Ukiah, from 5:30 pm to 9:00 pm. every Thursday. Info: Katherine Fengler, 472-2646.

