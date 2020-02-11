Thursday meetings

Emotions Anonymous: A 12-step program for those looking for emotional health will take place on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Center for Spiritual Life, 741 S. Oak St., Ukiah. Free class. 391-1447.

Adult children of alcoholics (and other families with dysfunction): Meet Thursday at 6 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 465 Luce Ave., Ukiah.

Square dance: Every Thursday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Ukiah Senior Center Bartlett Hall, 495 Leslie St., Ukiah. Cost is $ 6 at the door. 462-0239.

South Ukiah Rotary Club: Meet at 7 a.m. on Thursdays at North State Cafe, 263 N. State St. in Ukiah. For more information, contact President Harvey Barker at 467-2241.

Ukiah Queer Youth Drop-In Center: Young people with LGBTQQI aged 13 to 25 at the Arbor Youth Resource Center, 810 N. State St., Ukiah, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. every Thursday. Info: Katherine Fengler, 472-2646.

Redwood Empire wood turner: Meeting on the second Thursday with the members; Call 245-4730. Nick Pearson, 472-5750.

Mendocino lost property office: Meetings on the second Thursday of every month at 7:00 p.m. in the assembly hall of Ukiah Airport.

Sherwood Firewise Communities: Second Thursday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Brooktrails Community Center. 459-2595.

VFW Post # 1900 Meeting: Meet at 293 Seminary Ave, Ukiah on the second Thursday at 7 p.m. For information on terms of participation and meetings, call 707-234-7392 or email [email protected]