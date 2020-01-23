advertisement

Thursday January 23

Star Trek: Picard

CBS All Access

New series!

Sir Patrick Stewart returns to his legendary Star Trek role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in this 10-episode series that follows the former leader of the Enterprise spaceship. The cast also includes some of Stewart’s previous Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Voyager co-stars – including Jonathan Frakes, Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan and Marina Sirtis – as well as a number of newcomers. New episodes will be available on Thursdays.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FySrgrKJguE (/ embed)

US Figure Skating Championships

NBCSN & NBC, live from 5 p.m.

Top skaters and ice dancers compete in the US Figure Skating Championships in Greensboro, NC. Reporting begins today with short programs for women and couples on NBCSN and continues until Sunday on NBC and NBCSN.

Station 19: “I know this bar”

ABC, 8 p.m.

Season premiere!

After a car crashed into Joe’s bar, Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) and Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) lead the team of firefighters who are working on it, colleagues Ben (Jason George) and Pruitt (Miguel Sandoval), the doctors and interns at Gray Sloan, rescue and cash cartridges before the building collapses.

Last Man Standing: “Bedtime Story”

FOX, 8 p.m.

Mike (Tim Allen) tries to avoid hurting Vanessa’s (Nancy Travis) feelings because she snores in the new episode “Bedtime Story”.

Superstore: “Favoriteism”

NBC, 8 p.m.

Amy (America Ferrera) tries to make Mateo (Nico Santos) her new assistant, which leads to allegations of favoritism and a group competition in the business. Meanwhile, Sandra (Kaliko Kauahi) gets into a power struggle between Glenn (Mark McKinney) and Dina (Lauren Ash), and Jonah (Ben Feldman) tries to show Garrett (Colton Dunn) that he is still “one of the boys”.

American basketball championship

TNT, live from 8 p.m.

LeBron James leads the LA Lakers to the Barclays Center to battle Spencer Dinwiddie and the Brooklyn Nets in the TNT’s first game. Action then goes to the City of Roses, where the Dallas Mavericks face the Portland Trail Blazers.

Death from friendship

LMN, 8 p.m.

Hope (Natalie Brown) has always been close to her daughter Lacy (Sarah Fisher), but fears that Lacy has been retiring since her divorce. When Lacy brings a new friend home, Cassie (Alexa Rose Steele), it seems that Lacy is back on the right track. Her blossoming friendship drives a wedge between Lacy and her best friend Harper (Reha Sandill), but Harper soon discovers Cassie’s dark past.

exceeded

FOX, 8:30 p.m.

New series!

This multi-camera family comedy follows New Jersey couple Mike (Jason Biggs) and Cay (Maggie Lawson) while raising four children – three of whom are certified geniuses. Dealing with the needs and ego of three high IQ children would be difficult for all parents, but it is particularly dangerous for two working stiffs who have barely survived high school.

Grey’s Anatomy: “Help me through the night”

ABC, 9 p.m.

After the car accident in Joe’s bar and the subsequent rescue operations of station 19 firefighters, Gray Sloan’s doctors work all night to save their colleagues’ lives. Meanwhile, Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) worries that she could tell Link (Chris Carmack) about her pregnancy disclosure. Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Teddy (Kim Raver) take a big step, and Bailey (Chandra Wilson) deals with the grief of their recent loss.

Substitute: “10-8 flint”

FOX, 9 p.m.

While Bill (Stephen Dorff) is carrying out an unauthorized raid on a human trafficking ring in Los Angeles, he finds an old informant in trouble in the new episode “10-8 Firestone”.

The bold guy

Freeform, 9 p.m.

Season premiere!

In season 4, Jane, Kat and Sutton raise their voices louder than ever in the battle for Scarlet’s soul. The magazine is seized by a new dynamic that forces everyone – including Jacqueline – to adapt. Jane faces difficult decisions due to her BRCA1 status. Sutton and Richard explore a long-distance relationship as Sutton struggles to advance their careers. Kat is more determined than ever to make the most of her platform in Scarlet and deal with the regrets of the past.

Perfect harmony

NBC, 9:30 p.m.

Season Finale!

The freshman comedy, hosted by Bradley Whitford and Anna Camp and playing in a church choir, closes its first season tonight.

A million little things: “The kiss”

ABC, 10 p.m.

Three months ago, Delilah (Stephanie Szostak) and Eddie (David Giuntoli) revealed the truth about their affair, and Sophie (Lizzy Greene) continues to rebel against her mother. Maggie (Allison Miller), Gary (James Roday) and the gang meet for the premiere of Danny (Chance Hurstfield), and Rome (Romany Malco) and Regina (Christina Moses) take steps to adopt a baby.

Friday January 24th

American basketball championship

ESPN & NBA TV, live from 3 p.m.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks fight in the NBA Paris Game on NBA TV against Devonte ’Graham and the Charlotte Hornets overseas. Then the LA Clippers compete against the Miami Heat in prime time on ESPN.

Friendly game basketball

FS1, live from 7 p.m.

On Friday night, college basketball on FS1 Wisconsin at Purdue in a Big Ten Matchup and Marquette at Butler in a Big East Battle.

American housewife: “Wildflower Girls”

ABC, 8 p.m.

Katie (Katy Mixon) is increasingly concerned when Anna-Kat (Julia Butters) is invited to Westport’s elite scout group, the Wildflower Girls. Meanwhile, Taylor (Meg Donnelly) learns that her Carnegie Mellon interview with famous graduate and Broadway star Brecken Phillips (Ian Gomez) is planned, and Oliver (Daniel DiMaggio) befriends graduate Trevor (Tenzing Norgay Trainor).

2020 NHL all-star capabilities

NBCSN, 8pm live

Some of the best players in the NHL show off their skating, shooting and goalkeeper skills at the All-Star Skills competition at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

like-minded

Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

The old prison in St. Augustine, Florida, has disruptive paranormal activity, which is a major problem given the fact that violent criminals were once detained and sometimes executed. The facility has been converted into a tourist attraction and employees and guests are now victims of violent spiritual attacks. Amy Bruni and Adam Berry use the help of the Chip Coffey medium, which channels an extremely dark vision from beyond the grave.

Trendy fear: “Boss Man”

Travel channel, 11 p.m.

Season Finale!

In Mineola, Texas, the team experienced its most extreme visit to date when a paranormal attack dominated a house and a carriage. Ultimately, the attention of a demonologist and two world-famous clairvoyants will be required to solve the problem.

Saturday, January 25th

Friendly game basketball

CBS, ESPN, ESPN2 & FS1, live from 12 noon

A full Saturday full of college hoops features Illinois in Michigan (FS1), Villanova in Providence (CBS), St. John’s in DePaul (FS1), Kentucky in Texas Tech (ESPN), Kansas State in Alabama (ESPN2) and Baylor in Florida ( ESPN).

Chris Watts: A Murder’s Confessions

Lifetime, 8pm

Original film!

When Chris Watts (played by Sean Kleier) tearfully asked in front of television cameras for the safe return of his missing pregnant wife Shanann (Ashley Williams) and her two young daughters, our hearts ached for him and we were confused about what could have happened to them , Watts finally confessed to brutally murdering his family and slowly revealed the terrible details of their death.

2020 NHL all-star game

NBC, 8pm live

The 2020 NHL All-Star Game takes place at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, where the best of the NHL compete in a three-on-three tournament.

NBA basketball: L.A. Lakers in Philadelphia

ABC, 8:30 p.m. Live

The L.A. Lakers travel to Philly to take on the 76ers at ABC’s NBA Saturday Primetime.

Seven worlds, one planet: “North America”

BBC America, AMC, IFC & SundanceTV, 9 p.m.

The epic nature documentary series continues with “North America” ​​researching polar bears in Canada, manatees in Florida, street runners in Arizona and more.

The cave

National Geographic, 9 p.m.

The Cave comes from the Oscar-nominated director Feras Fayyad (The Last Men in Aleppo), a captivating portrait of courage, resilience and female solidarity. For besieged civilians in war-torn Syria, hope and security lie underground in the underground hospital Cave, where the pediatrician and senior doctor Dr. Amani Ballour and her colleagues Samaher and Dr. Alaa have exercised their right to work alongside their peers as male colleagues who do their job in a way that would be unthinkable in the oppressive patriarchal culture that exists above. The Cave follows women struggling with daily bombings, chronic supply shortages, and the ever-present threat of chemical attack, and takes a fearless look at the Syrian war and some of its most unlikely heroes.

Heartland Docs, DVM

Nat Geo WILD, 10 p.m.

New series!

Drs. Ben and Erin Schroeder are two of the toughest veterinarians in the Midwest. Together, they have been practicing veterinary medicine in the American heartland of Hartington, Neb for over 15 years. When winter storms, spring floods or summer heat waves cause chaos on the Nebraska farms, Ben and Erin take care of whatever mother nature wants to do. Although resources for a country veterinarian can be limited, these pebbly, passionate veterinarians always find a way to do their job. The Schroeders’ credo is not only to help animals of all kinds, from hamsters to horses to horned owls. Everyone visits as pleasantly as possible, even under the toughest conditions. In the premiere episode “Little Practice on the Prairie”, the workload of the Schroeders is exacerbated by animal cases caused by the recent floods in Nebraska. Veterinarians help a cow that is too weak to stand, chickens with mysterious leg problems, and piglet litter with the syringes. Between the victims of the flood, doctors play a podiatrist with a goat and a donkey, examine a puppy’s surprising ear problem, and try to save a family’s cat in a life-saving manner.

Saturday Night Live: “Adam Driver / Halsey”

NBC, 11:30 p.m. Live

The long-standing sketch comedy / music series returns with new episodes of its 45th season after their winter break and begins with this episode, which is moderated by Adam Driver with the musical guest Halsey.

Sunday January 26th

Orangutan Jungle School: “Kesi turns a corner / The snake’s return”

Smithsonian Channel, 8 a.m.

Watch two new season 2 episodes of the Smithsonian Channel’s heartwarming series that follow a group of young orangutans in Borneo who are learning skills that will enable them to return one day to the wild.

Friendly game basketball

CBS, FOX & FS1, live from 1 p.m.

Maryland in Indiana (CBS), Michigan State in Minnesota (FOX) and Xavier in Creighton (FS1) are national television highlights on Sunday.

NFL Football: Pro Bowl

ABC & ESPN, 3pm live

The best players in the NFL – minus those competing next Sunday in the Super Bowl LIV – are playing football as the AFC grapples with the NFC at the Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

American basketball championship

ESPN & NBA TV, live from 3:30 p.m.

Sunday’s NBA action is shown on NBA television with the Houston Rockets at the Denver Nuggets in a matinee game. The Boston Celtics are in New Orleans on ESPN to face the pelicans. Then in prime time the Indiana Pacers are on the Portland Trail Blazers on NBA TV.

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards

CBS, 8pm live

Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X lead nominations for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Alicia Keys returns as the host.

Howards End

PBS, 8 p.m.

Margaret receives an unexpected offer from Henry. Helen is outraged by the basts’ unjust fate. The three families collide at a wedding and Henry’s past is revealed.

Air disasters: “No control”

Smithsonian Channel, 8 p.m.

In the new episode “No Control” you can see how automation in the cockpit can lead to deadly misunderstandings.

Sanditon

PBS, 9 p.m.

Lord Babington woos Esther, who prefers Edward. Charlotte and Sidney argue over Miss Lambe’s illegal meeting with Otis. Young Stringer and Charlotte make a friendship.

Disasters at Sea: “The Secret of the Arctic Rose”

Smithsonian Channel, 9 p.m.

In the new episode “The Arctic Rose Mystery” you will learn how investigators have made an effort to understand the deadliest fishing disaster in the past 50 years. In April 2001, an entire crew of 15 lost the Arctic Rose at sea off the Alaskan coast.

Viennese blood

PBS, 10 p.m.

Max uses his psychoanalytic training to examine the thoughts of murder suspects. Finally, a thread emerges that leads Max and Oskar through Vienna. Solving the supernatural puzzle will threaten Oscar’s career and ultimately Max’s life.

Monday, January 27th

Friendly game basketball

ESPN, live from 7 p.m.

ESPN’s double headers in college basketball on Monday night have the North Carolina Tar Heels in the NC State Wolfpack and the Kansas Jayhawks with the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

NHL Hockey: Tampa Bay in Dallas

NBCSN, 8pm live

Nikita Kucherov leads Tampa Bay Lightning against Tyler Seguin and the stars at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

No passport required: “Houston”

PBS, 9 p.m.

With chef Marcus Samuelsson in Houston, America’s most diverse city, discover the food and culture of the Nigerian and West African community. On the way there, Samuelsson cooks with top chefs as well as traditional house chefs.

Tuesday January 28th

College basketball: Villanova at St. John

FS1, 6.30 p.m. Live

This Big East basketball game in Madison Square Garden in New York City features the Villanova Wildcats in the St. John’s Red Storm.

American basketball championship

TNT, live from 7.30 p.m.

TNT’s NBA double header on Tuesday night begins with the Boston Celtics from the heat in Miami. In the late game, Kawhi Leonard and the L.A. Clippers are “on the go” against LeBron James and the L.A. Lakers.

arrow

The CW, 8 p.m.

Season Finale!

The show that launched a superhero dynasty ends after eight seasons with a preview of the final, followed by the last episode. Will Oliver (Stephen Amell) make it to the end? What’s next for his fellow campaigners?

Find your roots: “Secrets & Lies”

PBS, 8 p.m.

Henry Louis Gates Jr. helps actors Sigourney Weaver, Justina Machado and Amy Ryan make surprising revelations about their family history and change their self-image forever.

I am jazz

DC, 9 p.m.

Season premiere!

Jazz Jennings started her transition to the girl she had always been at the age of 5 and she dreamed that one day her inner and outer self would be in harmony. Now the transgender lawyer continues on her most intimate journey to date, undergoing another procedure related to the gender reassertion surgery that viewers followed last season. In the meantime, her everyday life doesn’t slow down either, as she leaves her senior year at high school.

The biggest loser

USA Network, 9 p.m.

Season premiere!

The long-standing competition series that challenges participants to lose weight and get in shape is back. It previously ran for 17 seasons on NBC, from 2004-16, and makes its revised debut in the USA sister network. Coach Bob Harper has replaced Alison Sweeney as the presenter, but the show’s premise remains the same as 12 people and their efforts to change their lives are persecuted.

Miracle worker: Dark age

TBS, 10.30 p.m.

Season premiere!

It’s a completely new appearance and story, but the cast faces new roles and challenges again as Season 2 focuses on a group of medieval villagers trying to stay positive in times of extreme income inequality, poor health care and widespread ignorance. Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, Jon Bass and Lolly Adefope are returning for the new season with 10 episodes.

Wednesday January 29th

Friendly game basketball

FS1, live from 6.30 p.m.

A couple of Big East basketball matches tonight on FS1 have DePaul at Seton Hall and Marquette at Xavier.

NHL ice hockey

NBCSN, live from 7.30 p.m.

Wednesday Night Hockey on NBCSN offers a double header with the Nashville Predators in the Washington Capitals, followed by Tampa Bay Lightning at the L.A. Kings.

American basketball championship

ESPN, live from 7.30 p.m.

The Detroit Pistons head to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn to face the nets, and the Houston Rockets compete against the Trail Blazers in Portland to fight ESPN’s NBA double header.

Wild castles: “Alhambra”

Smithsonian Channel, 8 p.m.

In the new episode “Alhambra” go to the great palace and fortress in Granada, Spain, which is considered one of the major contributions of the Moors to art and architecture in Europe.

Expedition with Steve Backshall: “Suriname – Lost World”

PBS, 10 p.m.

Travel with Steve Backshall to the Guyana Shield, whose mission is to discover the wealth of wildlife and natural wonders. He travels deep into the pristine jungle and finds animals that humans have never encountered before.

Miz & Mrs

USA Network, 10 p.m.

Season premiere!

The reality series, which takes a look at the lives of married WWE superstars The Miz and Maryse, returns to season two. The family moves back from their quiet life in Austin, Texas to the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles. With two mothers-in-law, a grandfather with WWE ambitions, two dogs, two cats, a 1-year-old daughter and a new baby on the way, every day is a new adventure.

Thursday January 30th

Friendly game basketball

ESPN2 & FS1, live from 7.30 p.m.

FS1 broadcasts a Big Ten basketball match with Minnesota in Illinois, while ESPN2 has a Pac-12 double header with Arizona in Washington and Colorado at UCLA.

NHL Hockey: Nashville in New Jersey

NBCSN, 7:30 p.m. Live

Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators enter the Newark Prudential Center and compete against Taylor Hall and the New Jersey Devils.

The good place

NBC, 8:30 p.m.

Season Finale!

The most philosophical comedy on television ends after four seasons. We’ll miss Eleanor (Kristen Bell), Michael (Ted Danson), Chidi (William Jackson Harper), Tahani (Jameela Jamil), Jason (Manny Jacinto) and Janet (D’Arcy Carden).

American basketball championship

TNT, live from 8 p.m.

TNT’s NBA Thursday Night Doubleheader has the Golden State Warriors at the Boston Celtics, followed by Utah Jazz at the Denver Nuggets.

