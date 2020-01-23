advertisement

POLICE REPORTS

The following is composed of reports prepared by the Ukiah Police Department. Call 463-6205 to report anonymous crime information.

DUI: An officer stopped a vehicle on Northbound Highway 101 just north of North State Street on Saturday at 12:59 pm and arrested Brianna Carson, 52, from Sacramento, on suspicion of driving under the influence. She was quoted and released.

DUI: An officer stopped a vehicle on Saturday at 1:04 for failure to surrender to Warren Drive and arrested Jarrett Nelson, 23, of Ukiah, on suspicion of driving under the influence, evading a police officer, hit-and-run and violated his probationary period. He was booked in the Mendocino County prison. Three crashes were reported in connection with this arrest, one reported on Orchard Avenue at 1:12 am, the second reported in the 500 block of Peach Street at 1:14 am, and the third reported in the 300 block of Warren Drive at 9 am : 00: 13: 00 Officers responded and recorded reports on each crash.

advertisement

FIGHT: Caller at Denny’s on Pomeroy Avenue reported at 7:36 PM Saturday a man fought with an employee. An officer responded and arrested a 36-year-old Ukiah man for vandalism, battery, violation of probation, and opposition to arrest. He was booked in the prison of the province.

PEOPLE SLEEP IN POST OFFICE: Caller at the post office on South Orchard Avenue reported at 9:57 PM Saturday people were sleeping in the building. An officer responded and the people left on request.

LOUD PARTY: Multiple callers in the 1300 block of North Bush Street reported at 10:05 AM. Saturday there was a loud party in the area. An officer responded and reported that the music was turned off. At 10:29 am a caller reported that the music had turned on again and the officer returned, reporting that the location was “quiet on arrival.” At 11 a caller reported that the amplified music had been turned on again and people there were “very loud.” “The officer responded a third time and reported that the party was” shut down “and the people left.

SHOTS FIRED: Caller in the 1400 block of South State Street reported at 11:55 pm Saturday a possible drive-by shoot had taken place. The information was forwarded to the office of the Mendocino County Sheriff.

Those arrested by law enforcement officers are innocent until found guilty. People who are reported arrested can contact the Daily Journal once their case has been completed so that the results can be reported. Those who believe that the information is incorrect should contact the appropriate authority. In the case of those arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of an intoxicant, all DUI cases reported by law enforcement authorities are reported by the newspaper. The Daily Journal makes no exceptions.

CORRECTIONS

The Ukiah Daily Journal reserves this space to correct errors or to clarify news articles. Errors can be reported to the editor, 468-3500.

advertisement