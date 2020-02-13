POLICE REPORTS

WOMAN LOCKED IN THE BATH: Callers at Denny reported at 2:30 a.m. on February 2 that a woman had been locked in the bathroom for an hour. An official replied and warned the woman against unauthorized entry. At 5:38 a.m., the caller reported that the same woman was “digging with sticks and throwing them at cars.” The officer replied and reported that there was no harm and the woman left. At 11:46 am, a caller on the 400 block on South Orchard Avenue reported that the woman was talking to herself and swinging something. The officials answered and the woman left.

ILLEGAL CAMPING: As of February 4, at 11:04 a.m., officials cited several people for illegally storing camping equipment on Lewis Lane: a Lake County man and woman, two Ukiah men, and one Ukiah woman. A Ukiah man was also arrested for two outstanding arrest warrants against Mendocino County.

NEIGHBOR PROBLEM: Callers in block of 100 on Clara Avenue requested at 4:47 p.m. February 4 to speak to an official about an ongoing problem with a neighbor who she reported had thrown feces over a fence at her. An official contacted the woman, but no report was requested.

WARMING FIRE: Callers on the 500 block on South State Street answered at 17:27. February 5 that a woman had a large warming fire. An official replied that the fire was in a tin can and had gone out.

ILLEGAL CAMPING: An official replied to Lewis Lane at 7:58 a.m. on February 5 when a call from a nearby company reported people camping there and quoted two people for illegal camping.

BURGLAR: The school representative from Ukiah High School received a report of a burglary at 12:38 p.m. February 5th.

MOTORCYCLES RACE ON RAILWAY: Callers on 300 block of South Main Street, reported at 3:02 p.m. February 5 that every day between 12 noon and 2 p.m. two men on motorcycles “race past the rail trail and are somewhat aggressive when approaching”. The caller requested additional patrols for these times of the day.

BURGLAR: A store on 1300’s on Hastings Avenue was reported at 3.10 p.m. February 5 that a vehicle was broken into and another vehicle was stolen.

PEDESTRIAN HIT: An officer replied to a report about a collision with a vehicle and a pedestrian that caused injuries at Denny’s on Pomeroy Avenue at 7:04 p.m. February 5 and took a report.

BURGLAR: An official replied to the 700-block block of North State Street at 5:17 a.m. on February 6th for a burglar alarm and accepted a burglary report.

STOLEN VEHICLE: The caller on Olga Place reported at 7:14 a.m. on February 6 that a vehicle may have been stolen. An officer replied and took a report.

OWNERSHIP OF CANNABIS IN SCHOOL: The school official from Ukiah High School arrested a 16-year-old on February 8 at 8:56 am for possession of marijuana. At 11:09 a.m., the officer received another report on marijuana possession at school.

