Thunderstorm threatens to rise when Sydney collects its best rain for four months

More rain, including possible thunderstorms, is on its way to the east of New South Wales in Australia, including Sydney.

Sydney and much of the state of New South Wales have moved from one extreme weather to the other, with heavy falls and cooler temperatures breaking the succession of Australian heat waves and a longer dry period.

“There is great potential for troubled weather,” said Abrar Shabren, a predictor of the Bureau of Meteorology.

A top-level trough moving through the state will increase the threat of serious, isolated thunderstorms from Sunday night to Monday.

“This system can cause great hail and harmful wind,” Shabren said, potentially affecting a broad strip of eastern NSW.

Sydney is expected to be 5 to 15 millimeters on Sunday and 1 to 6 millimeters on Monday, with possible storms.

The annual Opera in the Domain on Saturday evening was canceled prior to the predicted downpour.

Northeastern parts of NSW were already soaked by traps that reached as much as 250 millimeters in a 24-hour period at places such as Clothiers Creek. More than 60 sites collected at least 100 millimeters, Shabren said.

Sydney also collected the best rains for four months, watering dried out parklands and suppressing nearby forest fires. The 48-hour count to Saturday morning of more than 55 millimeters was almost as much as the combined totals for October to December.

The heavy falls, however, brought the potential for bushfire debris – from dead trees to ash and soil – to be washed in dams and rivers that pollute the water.

The Macleay River, on the north coast of the state, suffered a sudden drop in water quality, killing hundreds of thousands of fish, the government said.

However, officials were relieved when the main Sydney river basin avoided heavy falls. The special area around Lake Burragorang and the Warragamba dam was almost completely burned during the recent fires.

Water NSW said that Sydney’s main water supply river basin received only “small rainfall” in the morning.

Defensive burn-back near the main river basin of Sydney at the Warragamba Dam could not prevent almost the entire river basin from burning. The dam has avoided contamination for now.

The Warragamba basin received an average of 6 millimeters in the 24 hours to Saturday morning, while the Upper Nepean basin collected 16 millimeters, the Woronora basin 9 millimeters, the Shoalhaven basin 10 millimeters and the Blue Mountains basin 6 millimeters.

“There are currently no consequences for the quality of the raw water,” said a spokesperson for Water NSW, who said that the river basins expected no less than 15 millimeters on Saturday.

However, the upcoming thunderstorms can affect the interior, including the Blue Mountains, the Office’s Shabren said.

Higher humidity and rain can cause a fire hazard the following days before rising again towards the end of the week.

Temperatures are starting to rise by Tuesday and approaching or exceeding 40 degrees for western Sydney and large parts of the state by Thursday, the agency predicts.

