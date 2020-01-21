Thunberg says that Davos climate awareness is only the first step

advertisement

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has told the world’s political and business leaders that the global movement fueled by her school strike was only the very first start in the fight against global warming and that much more needs to be done.

The Swedish teenager spoke on Tuesday at a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos with other young activists.

She said that all young people who insist on action have made people more aware of the problems, and climate and environment are now a ‘hot topic’. But, she said, more needs to be done and everyone has to listen to science.

