Thugs behead and maim Saddleworth farm sheep - no one knows why

Heinous thugs have beheaded and mutilated an esteemed sheep – with a secret that surrounds the motive for the wild killing.

The four-year-old Aries, worth more than £ 4,000, belonged to the highly regarded Crowther family, who have been farming the Saddleworth hills for generations.

But family head Chris Crowther said, “In all the years that herds have been cared for in these hills, I have never seen anything like it.”

“My son, Chris junior, received a call from a local who said there was a dead sheep in Pob Green, Diggle.

“But when he got to the construction site, he discovered that the head of one of our valued Lonk rams had been cleanly separated from his body and was missing.

“And the ram’s dog’s identification tag had been neatly cut off his head and left in the grass. Who would do that?

“It was a beautiful lonk ram with great curved horns. Why would anyone want to destroy such a great creature? “

Mr. Crowther said that he believed the ram might have been killed by a crossbow. One theory is that the head was stolen for the horns that could be made into decorated tips on walking sticks or used as decorative souvenirs.

One of the ram’s ears – along with the dog tag – was cut off

(Photo: Ken Bennett)

The attack was reported to the police.

The Lonk sheep breed is over 200 years old and is valued as a free-range sheep of the mountain class that withstands tough conditions.

Improved and bred purely by farmers in Lancashire and Yorkshire Pennines since the introduction of the breed’s flockbook in 1905. Its main qualities are hardiness, size, health and freedom from disease, color and longevity.

The mutilated body of an esteemed Lonk sheep was found in Diggle, Saddleworth

(Photo: Ken Bennett)

National Farmers Union agent Matthew Gummerson said: “It is really shocking to see how such a cruel and criminal act is done on a sheep.

“We strongly reject such behavior. Acts like these in relation to livestock not only affect farms, but are also very depressing for the farmers concerned.

“We encourage all members of the local community not to pursue such actions and report them to the police immediately.”

A spokesman for the National Sheep Association said, “We have never seen anything like it.

“We loathe this behavior, it is neither acceptable for the sheep human nor for the farmer to have to find their sheep in such an unpleasant way.

“It affects both their mental health and their business and should be punished by law enforcement agencies.

“Something similar should be reported to the police immediately,” the spokesman added.

It has been reported that sheep are slaughtered in fields in other parts of Britain and others have been killed and wetted with ritual signs.

