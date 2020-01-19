Through the lens: Erik Mowinckel

advertisement

BIO: Erik grew up in a suburb of Oslo and started taking pictures there. Photography was a reason for him to go outside and find new places.

Over the years Erik explained that his focus had shifted to photography. In the beginning, he often staged photographs – usually of a friend in a kind of landscape – and showed a lot of architecture.

Read how he was more color-oriented and closer to his motifs.

FO: When you look through your work, it’s obvious that most of your photos don’t show people – is that intentional? If so, can you tell us about your process?

“I think if you include someone in a photo, it’s about them. To take pictures of people, you also need people – everything else is available at all times.

“I like to take pictures of friends, but when I go for a walk I’m usually alone and not brave enough to ask strangers if I can take their picture. I think the answer is no. It is not deliberate but very practical. “

I can also see that you are an avid illustrator. Is this something you would like to pursue or even combine with your photography?

“I would like to take on illustration jobs, I think it could be fun – I haven’t got that far yet.” It is currently a hobby.

“I tried to find ways to combine photography and drawing. The most important thing is a project that I have in my head, where I paint on minimal black and white photos with black ink. I would try to make the resulting image as seamless as possible, hopefully to a point where it’s difficult to say what ink and what photo is. ‘

I came across your music section on your website – in my opinion, your sounds perfectly match your photography. Can we expect anything on the horizon?

“I just released an album called Way Out called Heyhill Muangle, so I’m working on new ideas that I hope will eventually become another album. I would also like to work with other musicians. ‘

Who are you listening to?

“Steve Gunn – Way Out Weather.”

Cool.

To learn more about Erik Mowinckel’s photography, drawing and music, visit his website Here.

