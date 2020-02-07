Three women were fined after being caught flying in Bolton.

Bolton Council sued the trio in court after catching how they dumped their trash in public places near their homes.

Among the punishments was Simona Iancu of Higher Swan Lane, who had spent two nights in the cells after failing to attend her scheduled trial for top flight offenses.

She was fined £ 200 along with £ 200 costs and a £ 90 surcharge for unloading seven garbage bags in a public space.

(Image: Bolton Council)

Meanwhile, Adriana Pop from Woodfield Street punched a council official in the face when she was challenged for garbage bags in the back of her house.

The court heard that the bags contained clothing, household waste and “a large amount of diapers”.

The 30-year-old Pop was fined £ 250 and has to pay £ 500 in costs and £ 30 sacrifice fee.

Council records show that residents of the same property had previously been assigned seven FPNs for flytipping or other waste offenses.

(Image: Bolton Council)

Moorfield Grove’s Alexa Rowan was fined £ 450 after being tried by the police. She was initially given a fixed sentence (FPN) for leaving a stack of garbage bags in a public street near her home, but was unable to pay.

She also has to pay £ 250 in costs and a sacrifice fee of £ 45.

Bolton Council Executive Cabinet member for environmental oversight services, Coun Anne Galloway, said: “We are only a few weeks in 2020, but the Council’s ongoing campaign against Flytipping has started where it left off in 2019.

“As a councilor, we will not tolerate a small minority of residents affecting our communities by leaving garbage on our streets and in public spaces.

“Nobody is above the law and our officials will be active year round to hold these criminals accountable for their actions.”

Last month, the Bolton Council imposed the toughest punishment ever on a fly tipper that left a mattress, bed frame, fridge-freezer, and piles of garbage bags on the back of her home on Woodfield Street, Great Lever.

Livia Krskova, 38, had to spend a weekend behind bars and had to do 100 hours of community service.

Flytipping on common land can be reported at bolton.gov.uk/report-street-problem/flytipping.