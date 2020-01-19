Three ways the Star Wars sequels connect to the prequels

advertisement

Now that The Rise of Skywalker is coming out and the so-called “Sequel Trilogy” is finished, it is time to post mortem report on everything that worked, what didn’t work and how the latest films connect (and how they don’t) to the previous six in the Star Wars saga. In this sense, the word of the day is “poetry”. George Lucas described all derived elements of the prequel trilogy with the sentence: “It is like poetry; it rhymes.” Things in one trilogy happen in a slightly different but ultimately similar way in the other trilogy, like stanzas in a song have the same grades but different texts.

Of course, the sequels have many thematic connections to the original trilogy of the Star Wars films, not only in story beats, but also in characters, settings and direct allusions. JJ Abrams and Lawrence Kasdan, director and co-author of the first film in the Sequel Trilogy, shared a love of the original films and a relative aversion to the prequels. As is well known, JJ said he wanted to bring Star Wars back to where its predecessors had taken it, and Kasdan was the author of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

So of course it was the case that the references and “rhymes” found in the first film of this trilogy would largely come from episodes IV-VI. Apart from that, there are some key terms in the latest films that have their origins in concepts that were first explored in the prequel trilogy.

Here are three to consider …

The power will be balanced

The Phantom Menace plays the Sith against the background of the Jedi ‘s rule over the galaxy, at least compared to their arch enemies. Nonetheless, it is a dark Lord of the Sith to act out of the shadows and not only destroy the Jedi Order, but completely conquer the galaxy. However, what this evil Lord Sideous does not yet know is that an important Jedi Knight must be betrayed to put his plan into action.

What I justify is the will of power to “balance” things.

As the Jedi gained power and the Sith was reduced to “two at a time,” the troop went out of balance. To correct this, the Force created Anakin, a prophetic child designed to rebalance the Force. Until Anakin’s case was completed, the Sith controlled the galaxy and the Jedi order was reduced to two.

The light was in place and the darkness rose to meet him.

The Force Awakens takes place in the background of the galactic unrest. The New Republic is struggling to fill the void left by the defeated empire, and in the star systems near the outer edge, these remains have organized in the evil First Order, led by a mysterious dark side mastermind named Snoke. In the years leading up to the film, Snoke managed to put Anakin Skywalker’s grandson on the dark side. It was a phrase so devastating that young Jedi’s teacher Luke Skywalker abandoned his duties as a military instructor and went into exile. In his absence, the dark side spread again in the galaxy.

But as we learned from Episode I, the power brings balance.

Rey was born with remarkable skills in strength and an equally remarkable ability to use these skills with very little formal training. Only in the next film will the key line be spoken, but if it is a film, the audience is asked to connect to Anakin Skywalker and learn how the group used him to keep the balance. Snoke says of Rey: “The darkness rises and the light to hit it.”

It’s like poetry, do you understand? it rhymes.

The Jedi legacy is a failure

During the original trilogy, we only understand the Jedi Knights of three characters: Luke Skywalker, a student whose knowledge of the past is limited by what he said and who has never experienced these days; Obi Wan Kenobi, who speaks with a hint of regret and acuity about how the order collapsed; and Yoda, who mystifies and idolizes power, but says very little about being a Jedi, other than saying that Jedi use power for knowledge and defense, never for attack. A film later, he tells Luke that if he doesn’t kill his father, he can’t be a Jedi.

That should have been a red flag.

In the prequels we learn that the Jedi were just as involved in bureaucracy and rigid dogmas as the Republic Senate was in bureaucracy and corruption. The Jedi Order was large, powerful, influential, high-spirited, proud and even hypocritical. The Peace Monks, who lioned them as in the original trilogy, were shown that the forerunners were war masters during the Clone Wars.

The so-called Guardians of Justice planned to overthrow Chancellor Palpatine and even kill him without trial (“he’s too dangerous to stay alive,” said Mace Windu), all because he wasn’t part of their religion. I am not here to defend the emperor. I’m just saying that the Jedi weren’t as noble as they seemed in the original films.

In retrospect, Obi Wan (whose failure as a teacher helped accelerate Anakin’s fall) and Yoda (whose failure as a master helped speed up Palpatine’s rise) spoke and acted as they did in episodes IV-VI because she humiliated them , defeated and defeated had finally come to see many mistakes in their own way.

When we finally hear from Luke in The Last Jedi why he’s been hiding for so long, there’s a two-fold explanation. On the one hand, he failed as a Ben Solo teacher, just like Obi Wan and Yoda, and how they went into exile. Obi Wan, of course, hid on Tatooine to take care of Luke. However, Yoda directly says that his failure is why he is hiding on Dagobah.

On the way, however, Luke started to study the history of the Jedi and discovered that the picture was not as noble and rosy as his two mentors had imagined. He is disillusioned with his own failure and sees it as a mere repetition of history (like poetry, it rhymes). He decides that the galaxy would be better if he dies, and lets the Jedi order die with him.

He explains all of this to Rey as the reason why he was so reluctant to train her. Of course, Luke has one last lesson from Master Yoda at the end of the story. The spirit of power reminds Luke that failure is the greatest teacher and that it is still important to share what you have learned (both the good and the wrong). An important reason Luke was so bitter and desperate during the events of The Force Awakens and many of The Last Jedi is that he finally watched the prequel trilogy on Disney.

(Can’t really blame him if you put it that way.)

“Unnatural” skills

Revenge of the Sith is the main motivation for Anakin to leave the Jedi order and join Sideous: he feared that his wife would die at birth and assumed that the Jedi would not help (since they prohibit their members to marry at all). and he learned from Palpatine that he knew of a Sith “legend” that gave the bearer of the dark side the power to save people from death.

That’s a terrible lie, of course, and it’s really sad that Lucas told this story because it makes Anakin an idiot to fall for it (why should the death-loving Sith take care of saving people?) And turns to evil more when he is cheated than when he is “seduced”.

But I digress.

In the crucial scene where Palpatine tells Anakin all of this, he says, “The dark side of the Force is the path to many abilities that some consider unnatural.” Even if this line was not examined in ROTS, I always thought that Palpatine spoke more of zombification than real resurrection or fatal healing …

… And lo and behold, JJ Abrams, with no new ideas, decided to bring Palpatine back from the dead to make him the big evil of the last film. How did he survive the destruction of Death Star II? How did his body, which looked well exploded at the end of ROTJ preeeetty, get to a secret planet in the middle of the unknown regions? Is he a clone These are sensible questions and the only answer the film gives us is a quote from the man himself: “The dark side of the Force is the path to many skills that some consider unnatural.”

When you see the emperor in The Rise of Skywalker, he looks like a man’s shell. It looks like the shell of a body carried around on a kind of mechanical arm. His dark mind (and apparently the spirits of all Sith before him) own the shell and so he is “alive” in this twisted way. It fits very well with the dark overtones behind his famous line: The sight of it is certainly “unnatural”.

That doesn’t change the fact that it’s a feeble-minded instrument of action that doesn’t add anything to the story, messes up the film, and ruins the potential of the sequel to episodes 7 and 8.

But I digress.

So there you have it. The force balances first with Anakin and then with Rey. The Jedi failed first with Obi Wan and Yoda and then with Luke. The emperor is a strange, crazy little wizard who first speaks of zombifying the dead, and then gets up and does it himself.

It’s like poetry, it rhymes.

