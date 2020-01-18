Three unforgettable young and the restless moments

advertisement

Young and restless fans know a thing or two about unforgettable moments. We had more than a couple last year. The drama on the show was much more than usual, and we understand that. It’s been a big topic for a while, but for many, nothing turns. We’d like to take a look back at some of the most memorable things that have happened in Genoa City over the years. Things that made a difference. Things that changed life. Things that made people question everything about everything. We love these moments. What are your most beautiful and unforgettable moments on the show? Do you have a long list or rather a small section? Let us know in the comments, and don’t forget to let us know what you think about the comments we selected.

The wedding arrest

Victor was back when Victoria once decided not to spend another day without Billy. He wasn’t a fan of Billy. He didn’t want to see his little girl married to Billy. He didn’t want her to live this life that does everything and that is all, so he didn’t. Instead, he waited until she was in her wedding dress in front of all her friends and family and had her arrested. He literally let the police show up at their wedding, took her to prison in her white dress, and we only hope that she couldn’t accomplish things that night – because she wasn’t with her new husband. Things were really not going well that day and we are still shocked that she ever forgave him for what he did. It is too much. It is too much. We don’t even know how much it is.

advertisement

The baby that was

Do you remember the one time Victor and Ashley decided that they would be together and that she got pregnant and then lost the baby? Do you remember later when things obviously didn’t work for you because they obviously didn’t live the same life at the same time? Do you remember when things weren’t with them? Do you remember all of this? We do and we are not surprised that so many things have turned around at the moment, but he decided that he could not be with her. She decided that she would still have his baby, so she stole his sperm from the clinic and she used it. The traditional lies about the baby’s dad continued for a while, but it finally came out when Abby was just a little girl that her real father was Victor Newman. That was definitely an announcement that changed the game. It wasn’t always the way it should be. People weren’t always happy with how things went. It was not always easy and it was not always good. But it worked and she got her family. She’s always struggling with it, but it’s really not her fault, is it?

Nick is JT

We loved this moment more than just what happened. It was about so many things, including the fact that it gave Victor so much shade. He was in a bad place, Nick was tired of being jerked by his father (about the time, Nikki boy) and things took a big turn. Victor didn’t know JT was dead. He thought he was alive and well because his wife, daughter, and friends didn’t want to share the little fact that they killed him, buried his body, and things weren’t good. He thought it was him when he looked out the window and it went downhill from there. But it was so good. It was so good to see that he made some positive changes in his life as he should. As if he should make these changes so that things would be good for him and things would go his way. We loved it.

advertisement