Three unforgettable bold and beautiful moments

advertisement

Bold and the Beautiful fans have been around for a few years, and we all know that there are some moments here that just stand out a bit more than others. Not all of course, but some. What stands out for me may not stand out so much for you and vice versa, but we believe that there are always a few crucial moments that are a little more unforgettable than others. Do you think your moments fall into this category or do you feel like you have more to do? We’ll share the moments that happened on the show that we think are the most memorable of all, and we want you to do the same. Leave a comment with yours below.

Oliver and Brooke

Who can forget that? This could be one of the most memorable moments on the show for us as it just isn’t possible in real life. There is simply no way. This woman never slept with this child and did not know that it was not her husband. Brooke never wore a mask, and her daughter’s teenage friend thought they were the same person. The boyfriend of her teenage daughter never wore a mask and she thought he was her husband. There is no way that they can sleep together and that this child believes Hope wants this for the first time and that she does not feel the difference between her older, more experienced husband and an inexperienced teenager at all. It’s just so amazing to us that this actually happened, that they got over it, and that nobody was jailed for this kind of situation when it went down. Too much for us, but nothing that we will forget in the near future.

advertisement

When Ridge stole Brooke from Bill

Do you remember that Brooke once wanted to marry Bill and they decided that getting married in LA was boring and not right for her? They were planning an elaborate wedding in Dubai (because it’s not like one of them had been married 27 times before or something crazy) and Ridge decided it was a no for him. He had none of it. He wouldn’t do anything that would allow Bill to marry the woman he loved and cheated on, and whom he hasn’t done well over the years. He would take her for himself, so he did just that. He rode in and stole her, grabbed his hand literally from a beach in Dubai, and ran down the sand with her along the coast. It was a real thing and he was really there for it. It was a moment that we would never forget. Brooke’s face pretended she didn’t think it was a good idea, but she was up to date and did it anyway. We loved it.

When Pam tried to kill Donna

We love Pam. And we love Donna. And we love that Pam has always been part of the Forrester family. She lives and works for the family and does everything to protect them. That’s why it’s so amazing for us that she kidnapped Donna, tied her to a chair, poured honey all over her head, and encouraged a swarm of bees to attack and kill her. Somehow it didn’t work – shock, we know – and Pam lived to tell about it. But no one in the Forrester family feared that Pam might not be her best and safest self. In a split second, they were shocked and horrified by their behavior. Then she returns to work for the family, looks after the children and has full access to everything, no matter what she does in her life. It just never fails for us that this has happened and nobody is concerned about their behavior or actions. Nobody. In fact, she and Donna worked together afterwards, and it wasn’t something anyone thought was a strange, uncomfortable, or even dangerous situation.

advertisement