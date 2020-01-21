Three tools that financial organizations can use to fight fraud in 2020

advertisement

2019 has been a difficult year for banks and other financial institutions when it comes to financial fraud.

According to research by the UK financial institution, fraudsters stole £ 616m from British bank customers in the first six months of 2019. New annual figures from Cifas, the UK’s anti-fraud service, suggest fraud cases have increased by 6 percent.

Fraudulent methods of impersonating people are becoming more complex, and the increasing popularity of online and mobile channels has also opened new security gaps. But it’s not all doom and darkness.

With the new year just around the corner, let’s take a look at some tools that financial organizations can use to help fight fraud in 2020.

biometrics

With the rapid growth of mobile banking in recent years, “active” biometric authentication methods such as fingerprint scanning and face recognition have become the norm. The introduction of active biometrics has dramatically improved security and is now considered essential to the authentication process.

As cybercriminals continue to use sophisticated methods to exploit their victims, especially in vulnerable channels such as cellular, it is evident that a more context-sensitive approach to authentication is required that does not compromise the customer experience.

Behavioral biometrics takes existing authentication to the next level by capturing data points that show how the user naturally interacts with their device. A score is then created to assess how well the data matches the historical behavior of the user or the behavior of a representative peer group.

Instead of relying only on information from the moment of authentication, it works continuously in the background and analyzes behavioral data in order to continuously check the user’s identity. This behavioral analysis extends to metrics as specific as the angle at which the user holds their phone, swipe patterns and key dynamics, ensuring that only a legitimate user can complete a transaction.

The key is that behavioral biometry is a completely invisible method of authentication and that no additional authentication is required that interferes with the user experience unless absolutely necessary. Behavioral biometric data not only increase security in the fight against fraud, but also ensure a seamless banking experience for customers.

identity check

Identity fraud is one of the biggest threats to the UK banking sector, with serious and far-reaching consequences.

Experian’s new figures shed light on the magnitude of the problem at hand, suggesting that a new financial fraud incident was reported every 15 seconds in 2018. The situation is exacerbated by more and more regular data breaches that give cybercriminals access to sensitive personal data, making them a lot of criminals easier to commit both account fraud (ATF) and new account fraud (NAF).

With this in mind, banks and financial institutions should try to use the latest technology to minimize incidents and protect users from cybercriminals.

By combining traditional identity verification methods with advanced risk analysis based on AI and machine learning, banks can perform context sensitive identity verification. This includes a variety of verifications, including real-time account verification, ID document capture, biometric verification, and device geolocation.

This approach also enables companies to review and analyze multiple pieces of information from multiple sources and across multiple digital channels to make real-time security decisions based on the overall risk associated with a new customer.

Intelligent authentication

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) have grown in importance in recent years to streamline processes, automate decisions and create new services to promote customer loyalty. In connection with financial services, these technologies are used to fight fraud through intelligent authentication.

The AI ​​and ML-capable intelligent authentication creates a “map” of the previous user behavior and assigns an exact risk assessment to each transaction. This map is based on extensive and diverse data, including transaction details, end user behavior, the integrity of their devices and mobile apps, and other contextual data points.

For example, intelligent authentication can recognize that a customer regularly transfers EUR 200 per month from the same mobile phone to the same account. The valuation and the associated risk for this transaction depend on the individual behavior and context of the customer.

This level of analysis is important for a simple reason. If a transaction is out of the ordinary behavior and contextual pattern, it is statistically more likely to be a fraud attempt.

However, banks cannot rely solely on this system because it does not take natural variance into account. Customers may make a small number of regular transactions every week. However, this does not mean that the activities are the same every week.

Instead of automatically rejecting an abnormal transaction, intelligent authentication challenges consumers and gives them conditional access to account functions such as large money transfers. If the user can overcome the vulnerability and authenticate, he can proceed with the transfer.

By switching to intelligent authentication, banks can benefit from both greater security and a superior user experience.

So there we have it! Three tools that financial organizations can use to fight fraud in 2020.

Although no single method is fully protected against fraud, banks and other financial organizations can minimize the risks by combining behavioral biometrics, identity verification and intelligent authentication. In a new year, banks and financial institutions must commit to implementing the latest technologies and authentication techniques to ensure customer security, meet the requirements for an optimal user experience, and stay one step ahead of the competition.

Mark Crichton, Senior Director for Security Product Management, OneSpan

