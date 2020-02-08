Now that the national day of signing is behind us and most of the recruitment season has now ended, it is still time for me to give my first opinion about the new FSU football head coach Mike Norvell. Look, I know what you’re probably thinking: “This guy has been HC for two months now. How do you make up your mind?”

This answer is easy for me: He has not “trained” anything at the FSU. How am I supposed to think about a man who hasn’t even practiced an exercise in one way or another?

Sure, he has taken on the role and responsibility of a head coach. But apart from a few pipes that could be heard during off-season training and one-player meetings, the man did not “train” anything during his stay in Florida.

However, social media are flooded with polarizing attitudes towards Coach Norvell. Some people believe that he is well above his head, while others have already anointed him as the “next great trainer in the state of Florida”.

If we’re honest, you really can’t (and shouldn’t) form an accurate opinion about a first year head coach until his first season is over. Let alone give it a try before he even gets through spring training. To me it just seems foolish to try and irresponsible.

But unfortunately the year is 2020 and patience and moderate pragmatism are a thing of the past. Let’s take a look at what coach Norvell was able to do in his early months as head coach.