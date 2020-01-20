Three teenagers dead, three injured after the California driver deliberately rammed Prius, the authorities say

advertisement

CORONA, California (KTLA) – A man intentionally rammed a Toyota Prius, causing the vehicle to hit a tree and three teenage boys who had been killed indoors, the California Highway Patrol said Monday.

Three other teenage boys were hospitalized after the authorities responded to the Temescal Valley crash on Temescal Canyon Road at Trilogy Parkway, along the 15 Freeway between Corona and Lake Elsinore, just after 10:30 am. Sunday.

advertisement

Officers arrived to find a 2002 Toyota Prius plowed into a tree, CHP Lieutenant David Yokley said at a press conference.

The vehicle had six passengers, an 18-year-old man behind the wheel and five male minors. Three of them were stuck while the rest were outside the vehicle, officials said.

One person was declared dead on the spot, said CHP officer Juan Quintero. The driver and the other four passengers were taken to local hospitals, where two of them died, Quintero added.

Those who survived had injuries that were not life-threatening, Yokley later told reporters. Authorities have not released the names of the victims.

But Wanda Teifel, who was setting up a memorial on the tree where the boys crashed on Monday evening, said that 16-year-old Drake Ruiz was one of the three dead.

“He loved God. He loved his family and his brothers,” Teifel told KTLA. “He would always give me a hug.”

Ruiz played football at the Centennial High School in Corona and went to the New Beginnings Community Church in Norco, according to a GoFundMe campaign set up to raise money for his funeral.

Officials said the Prius driver was driving south when another vehicle hit his car.

Witnesses followed the second driver to a nearby house and reported him to authorities, according to CHP. The man, later identified as Corona’s 42-year-old Anurag Chandra, drove an Infiniti Q50.

Earlier, a witness told the authorities that the vehicle was possibly a Q45.

Officials arrested Chandra without incident at the house around 2:45 am, Yokley told reporters.

Video of the scene shows officers taking him into custody on Mojeska Summit Road, about half a mile away from the crash site. A white Infiniti with significant front-end damage was seen nearby.

Yokley said officials did not set a motive and only said there was “some sort of contact that led to this incident.”

According to the CHP, Chandra is imprisoned on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

The case is still under investigation. CHP asked everyone with more information to call the agency at 951-637-8000.

.

advertisement