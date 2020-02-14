Canopy Growth Corp. reported earnings early Friday, giving investors a few reasons to celebrate: in short, it was not a total disaster.

canopy

CGC, + 13.37%

Weed, + 15.84%

Net sales in the third quarter of the fiscal year were $ 123.8 million ($ 93.5 million), well above the FactSet consensus of $ 105 million, which was strong year-over-year growth and sequential growth reflects. Canadian cannabis companies have struggled to get such results lately, including Aurora Cannabis Inc.

ACB, + 7.48%

ACB, + 5.10%

This is number 2 in marijuana sales behind Canopy and has made gains the previous day. Canopy’s US stocks closed Friday’s numbers up 13.4% to $ 22.13 on Friday, triggering a rally for the strained stocks of other marijuana companies.

There were three reasons that Canopy executives and analysts pointed to the growth in sales: Sales of cabbage rose, especially compared to the results Aurora reported on Thursday; National and international medical marijuana business has accelerated, possibly due to Aurora’s struggles. The company’s acquisition of marijuana utensils increased sales by almost 50%, while most Canadian cannabis companies, including Aurora, haven’t acquired large, established accessories stores.

“Our revenue development benefited from a broad growth base in our core cannabis business and from our strategic acquisitions,” said Mike Lee, Canopy’s chief financial officer, in a conference call on Friday.

Lee said the company’s recreational weed sales in Canada increased because it sold more of its expensive pot, while Aurora said its customers were more interested in cheap weeds. Pre-rolled joint sales increased more than 50% as Canopy’s balanced portfolio of marijuana brands seemed to pay off.

“Canopy doesn’t have to look for prices below value. Canopy’s leisure portfolio is broadly dynamic between levels (40% premium, 30% mainstream, 30% value) and will not track bottom prices, ”wrote Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery to customers on Friday. According to the results, Lavery raised its price target to USD 28 and corresponds to a buy recommendation for Canopy shares.

The company’s business-to-consumer sales also increased, partly due to owning a retail store. Canopy added 12 retail locations in the quarter to increase the total retail space to 27 across the country and increased sales in the same store by 11%. Aurora chose retail by investing in Alberta-based liquor retailer Alcanna Inc.

CLIQ + 0.77%

instead of running their own retail stores.

Canopy’s medical cannabis sales increased in both the Canada and overseas markets in the third quarter of the fiscal year, with the latter possibly supported by Aurora’s struggles. Aurora’s international sales declined in part because Germany was holding back a product that Aurora was shipping to patients in that country.

“Our sales in Germany benefited from opportunistic sales to fill supply gaps caused by the regulatory lifting of another vendor’s product,” Lee said in the earnings call.

A number of acquisitions by Canopy Growth also saw total growth of 22% of sales, with hardware focused on marijuana consumption. Cannabinoid manufacturer C3 increased sales by 5% compared to the previous quarter. Sales of vaporizers from the Storz & Bickle acquisition increased 46% in the last quarter due to “organic growth”, and the company benefited from seasonal sales of approximately $ 5 million.

Storz & Bickle manufactures a range of accessories for cannabis use, including vape devices, including the venerable Vulkan, which was known to cannabis enthusiasts even before Canopy bought the German company. Further hardware acquisitions This Works and Biosteel have also increased the company’s sales, according to Lee.

However, it wasn’t all good news for Canopy. Jeff Bennett, an analyst at Jefferies, wrote to customers early Friday that the headlines “make things easier,” but the problem areas remain in detail.

Bennett said the company’s market share had dropped to 22%, although the company had almost doubled its retail presence. Canopy also issued guidelines with a “modest” increase in sales in the fourth quarter, suggesting that its market share will continue to decline. Bennett has the equivalent of a sales valuation for the name with a target price of $ 21.

Canopy Growth stocks traded in the US lost half of their S&P 500 value last year

SPX, + 0.18%

won 23%. The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF

MJ, + 3.72%

fell 53% last year and the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF

HMMJ, + 5.85%

fell by 60%.