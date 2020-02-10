The vacant head coaching position at Michigan State seems less and less attractive.

Mark Dantonio announced his retirement last week after claiming his $ 4.3 million bonus. The program only lasts 14-12 in the past two seasons. Not to mention former staff member Curtis Blackwell is pursuing a lawsuit against the university involving several NCAA recruiting violations.

The 2020 recruiting class is only 11th in the Big Ten as well. You can see why it might not be the sexiest job, right?

Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell refused the job earlier today after meeting with Michigan State sporting director Bill Beekman this weekend.

Former Spartan defensive coordinator and current Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi has closed the door on any rumor that he will return to East Lansing.

Narduzzi and Fickell would have been the main candidates to become the next head coach of MSU after the resignation of Dantonio.

Who will be East Lansing’s next head coach now that these two are out?

Mark tressel

I think most Spartan fans would agree that this is the least attractive option. Tressel has been appointed interim head coach while the university is looking for a new head coach.

He may just fall into his own head coaching opportunity.

Tressel has been the team’s defensive coordinator for the past two seasons. He has ties to Dantonio from Cincinnati.

Brett Bielema

Bielema is a new name that is surfacing as a candidate to become the next Michigan state head coach.

According to a Rainer Sabin report to the Detroit Free Press, a source says the former Wisconsin head coach has a “definite” interest in the current job.

Bielema went 68-24 during his time with the Badgers. His jump to the SEC was not as successful. He scored a 29-34 record at Arkansas.

He is currently coaching linebackers for the New York Giants.

Chris Creighton

This is another name I’ve seen revolving around the position of head coach in the state of Michigan Creighton is currently the head coach of Eastern Michigan.

I know what you think. Why the hell would Michigan State hire this guy?

He probably did the impossible in eastern Michigan. It has been a very bad football program for a long time and Creighton is starting to change the story.

They have won seven games in each of their last two seasons and have played three consecutive games.

To be completely honest, Michigan State is clearly not going to land a sexy candidate. Someone like Creighton is much more likely to end up in East Lansing.

