Three Palestinians shot dead by Israeli troops after crossing Gaza - Israel News

advertisement

Three Palestinians were shot dead by Israeli soldiers on Tuesday after driving 400 meters from Gaza to Israel, an army spokesman said. No Israeli victims were reported.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, the three suspects broke through the border fence in southern Gaza near the Kissufim kibbutz and fired an explosive device against a military force arriving at the scene.

advertisement

skip

– Material released by the Israeli army shows three suspects hurling an explosive device at soldiers.

Material released by the Israeli army shows three suspects hurling an explosive device at soldiers. – דלד

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q8eMIaHtMz4 [/ embed]

Material released by the Israeli army shows three suspects hurling an explosive device at soldiers. IDF Spokesman Unit

At the time of the incident, there was heavy rainfall in the area.

On Saturday, Hamas fighters announced to Haaretz that they are preparing to fire fire balloons at Israel this week in protest of the lack of progress on the ground, despite talks between Israel and Hamas and efforts to reach a long-term understanding strengthen.

Also on Saturday, the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar reported that Palestinian factions intend to renew operations by units responsible for nighttime riots along the border in the coming days.

There have been several attempts by Palestinian fighters to break through the Gaza border and attack Israeli soldiers in the past year.

advertisement