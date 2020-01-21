Three new low cost airlines from Manchester Airport have been added for summer 2020

advertisement

Low-cost airline Ryanair has announced that it will launch three new low-cost flights from Manchester Airport.

Flights to Denmark, Ireland and France have been added to operators’ flight schedules for summer 2020.

Additional routes include a daily flight to Copenhagen, a twice weekly flight to Kerry and four times a week flights to Paris Beauvais.

The airline has also announced plans to add additional flights to Shannon, Ireland during the summer season, which will increase from five to six weekly frequencies.

Flights to Copenhagen start at £ 18.30, Kerry £ 16.80 and Paris Beauvais £ 18.30 if you fly from Manchester.

In celebration of its new Manchester flights, Ryanair has started selling seats on its European network on the Ryanair website at fares starting at £ 14.99 for travel through to the end of March 2020, which must be booked by Thursday (January 23).

Seats are available now, and the airline will accept travel bookings as early as October 2020.

Eimear Ryan of Ryanair said: “We are pleased to announce three new Manchester routes to Copenhagen, Kerry and Paris Beauvais from March, which will operate daily, twice a week and four times a week as part of our Summer 2020 flight schedule.”

