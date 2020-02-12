In August 2018, a coalition of researchers from Australia and Canada published a study on behalf of the Ontario Arts Council entitled “The Status of Women in the Canadian Arts and Culture Industry”. The study found that while gender representation was fairly the same, the opportunities available were significantly unbalanced. To address industry-wide inequality, a number of new initiatives aim to promote opportunities for musicians who distinguish themselves as women and who do not respect gender.

On February 6, the SOCAN Foundation hosted its first Her Music Award, which Toronto Haviah Mighty and Yellowknife Leela Gilday each took home $ 5,000. The new Jury Award, launched by Charlie Wall-Andrews, Executive Director of the SOCAN Foundation, evaluates applications “based on the quality of the (artistic) work, career potential and the impact that an award would have on their work as a personal development Artists. “

On February 28, Lola Plaku starts the Girl Connected Music Mentorship Program at Daniels Spectrum in cooperation with the Canadian government and FACTOR (tickets here). Plaku, founder of the artist branding and development company Lola Media Group, selected 20 Toronto-based women for the project and paired them with managers from the music industry over many years based on their areas of interest.

The first round of Girl Connected’s mentors – Riggs Morales (Atlantic Records), Krystyn Price (Complex Networks), Nicole Wyskoarko (Interscope Geffen A & M Records) and Adam Zia (The Zia Firm) – will speak on a podium at the kick-off event ,

“I have devoted a large part of my career to the growth of artists and I am happy to do so for women who are pursuing a career in the music industry or who are already part of the industry but want to develop themselves further. Plaku tells Billboard.

Keychange is also launching a development program for 2020. The European initiative, which will host 45 music festivals around the world by 2022, committed to gender equality, has launched the program worldwide. The Canadian participation comes from FACTOR, the SOCAN Foundation. MUTEK Montreal and BreakOut West.

“The Keychange talent development program forms the core of the initiative,” says Christina Schäfers, Head of Keychange. “The promise encourages companies to book different talents, but we help talent to get on stage.”

Keychange has selected 74 artists and professionals from 12 different countries as “Future Leader” to participate in the program, which includes network meetings, mentoring and a “creative laboratory” that takes place at one of 13 music festivals with which there is also a key change partnership their efforts to achieve gender equality. These laboratories include presentation and lecture options, workshops, studio sessions, master classes and more.

Of the 74, eight are Canadians, including the artists Kimmortal, iskwē, kroy and Hello Delaware as well as the “innovators” Mar Sellars, Katrina Lopes, Rebecca Szymkow and Savannah Wellman.

@derewasnosound