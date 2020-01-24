Three murder trials instituted for February in McLennan County KWKT

advertisement

Three men accused of murder are tried in McLennan County trials in early February.

Preliminary hearings for Marcus Scott and Omar Hilario Sanchez both accused of murder and Gerald Wayne Brown accused of capital murder were all held Friday with a spokesperson for the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office, saying that all three seemed to be planned according to plan.

Marcus Dee Scott would be faced with a jury in the 19th district court accused of the death of 29-year-old Unekeyia Shanta Walker who was found dead in January 2016 in her SUV outside a home in North Waco.

She was found in her Ford Explorer outside a house in 1917 North 15th after her family had worried that they hadn’t heard from her for a few days.

The arrest statement indicated that the victim had had problems with the suspect and had just broken the relationship, ending the relationship because he had become physically violent.

The statement also said that a family member had come with her to ask Scott to leave her front porch and that Scott had made her threatening statements.

When she was first found, the police simply wore the case as a dubious death because there were no clear signs of trauma, but when she was sent for an autopsy, it was discovered that there were broken bones in her neck indicating that she was strangled.

There were also indications that she had had blunt strength trauma to other parts of her body.

Omar Hilario Sanchez is being tried in the 54th district court.

He is accused of the death of four-year-old Noah Sanchez who died in an accident while the older Sanchez was driving.

Police spokesman Patrick Swanton said that Waco police officers witnessed a crash of two vehicles in South 18th Street and Primrose Drive in August 2019

The officers checked the victims of the accidents when one vehicle fled the scene of the accident.

While officers tried to catch the fleeing vehicle, it crashed into a tree near South 4th Street and Garden Drive.

Then it was discovered that four-year-old Noah Sanchez was sitting in an unsecured child seat in the rear of the vehicle.

The police statement said the child was placed in the safety seat, but the seat was not attached to the vehicle.

The child was found upside down in the unsecured seat.

Both the suspect driver and the child were taken to a local hospital, but along the way the child began to show medical complications.

Noah Sanchez was pronounced dead in the hospital with Pete Peterson, Justice of the Peace, who ordered an autopsy.

Gerald Wayne Brown is accused of Capital Murder in connection with the death of Gloria Viera on May 15, 2006.

Brown’s indictment accused the Viera of choking during the commission or attempted a burglary and the house was set on fire with Viera in it,

Brown’s trial will also be heard in the 54th district court, where the possibility is set that one of the trials might be delayed.

