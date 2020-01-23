advertisement

We continue to preview the Halloween 2020 product line from Trick or Treat Studios today with a look at three brand new masks on the way from Shudder “Creepshow” Series!

Trick or Treat Studios has already made a handful of masks based on the original creepshow film, including Fluffy and Nate, and three of the brand new Shudder series monsters will be added to the collection this Halloween season. For starters, Greg Nicotero’s engagement with “The Creep” along with the scarecrow from “The Companion” was transformed into a mask.

And then there’s the mutant monster from Nicotero’s “Gray Matter” segment, an adaptation of Stephen King’s short story that was part of the debut season’s first episode.

Check out all three of the masks below, as well as the rest of the Trick or Treat creep show series. Also new for Halloween 2020 is a bust of the horror icon Fluffy!

