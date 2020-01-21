advertisement

Three missiles struck near the US embassy in the highly secured green zone of the Iraqi capital.

Sirens could be heard right across the zone after the rockets hit.

The United States has accused Iranian-backed paramilitary groups in recent months of similar attacks on the Green Zone, but there has never been a claim of responsibility.

