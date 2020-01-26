Three men are hospitalized for serious injuries after being hit by cars in Salford and Bolton

advertisement

Three men are being hospitalized for serious head injuries after being hit in various accidents on Friday night in Salford and Bolton.

In the worst case, a 35-year-old man is fighting for his life after being hit by an Audi in Higher Broughton.

Elsewhere in Salford, a man in his twenties was hospitalized with head injuries after being hit by a taxi on Trinity Way.

And in Bolton, a 79-year-old man is in a serious but stable condition in the hospital after being hit by a Volkswagen Golf on King Street.

No arrests have been made, but the police are appealing to witnesses to all three collisions.

Police at the crime scene in Higher Broughton

The Higher Broughton accident occurred at 10.40 p.m. on Bury New Road near the intersection with Greater Cheetham Street East when the 35-year-old was hit by a gray Audi A6.

The driver stayed on site to speak to the officers.

Pictures from the scene show the Audi with extensive damage to the bonnet and windshield.

Sgt Andrew Page of the GMP Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Unfortunately, this incident left a man in critical condition and we are eager to find out the circumstances surrounding the collision.

“We therefore appeal to the public to receive further information.

A man in his twenties was hospitalized in a taxi on Trinity Way

“I am aware that it was not a busy time, but I am confident that there are witnesses who can help us with our investigation.

“If you were in the area at the time and witnessed the collision, or have had cameras taken before or after the collision, please contact the police as soon as possible.”

About three hours earlier, police were called to King Street in Bolton after a 79-year-old pedestrian was hit by a golf.

He remains in a serious but stable condition.

Police at the scene on Trinity Way

The driver of the car stayed at the scene.

Sgt. Matthew Picton of the GMP Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the man currently being treated for serious injuries in the hospital. We are now trying to determine exactly how this happened and are trying to do so clarify the public for their help.

“We are interested in speaking to anyone who was near King Street in the Little Lever area between 7.40pm and 8pm last night.

“It is important that anyone who has been in the area described who has been an eyewitness or who has dashcam / CCTV footage of the incident or previous moments contact the police to assist in our investigation.”

And just before midnight, the police were called to Trinity Way in Salford after a 20-year-old man was hit by a Toyota taxi.

He remains in the hospital with head injuries.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Contact Police on 0161 856 4741 stating incident number 2717 from 1/24/2020 for the crash in Bolton or incident number 3272 from 1/24/2020 for the crash in Higher Broughton or stating the Crimestoppers under the number Call 0800 555 anonymously 111.

