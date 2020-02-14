Three students of a madrasa in Mysuru drowned when they went fishing in the Cauvery in Srirangapatna on Friday. They were identified as Mujassim (17), Tousif (17) and Iftikar (18).

The trio slipped and was washed away near Shambhulingaiahna Katte, said Arun Nage Gowda, deputy police superintendent (Srirangapatna division). According to the Srirangapatna police, the three were from Hassan District and could not swim.

After a warning launched police, fire and rescue workers an operation to track down the students. A few hours later, they managed to recover the bodies.

