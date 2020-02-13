At least three lawyers were injured when a raw bomb detonated outside one of their chambers in a courthouse in Lucknow on Thursday.

The joint secretary of the Lucknow Bar Association, Sanjiv Kumar Lodhi, claimed he was the target of the attack because he had complained about some judicial officers.

He said about 10 people had thrown raw bombs in front of his chamber, which injured him and two other lawyers. “One bomb exploded, but two hadn’t yet exploded,” he said, questioning the security on the site. Bomb disposal and dog commands have reached the site of the explosion.

Last month, lawyers worked in the state to protest the recent attacks on them.

Uttar Pradesh’s council of lawyers had asked bar associations to abstain from work in order to put pressure on the government to pass laws to protect lawyers.

On January 7, lawyer Shekhar Tripathi, 32, was beaten to death in Lucknow by five men with sticks, which caused trouble for his colleagues, who sat with the body at the district collector and demanded justice.

On December 17, a man was killed and two police officers injured when unidentified attackers opened fire at the Bijnore CJM court.

