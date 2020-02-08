Shortly before the deadline, the officials take precautions to reach the villages that would sink under the Kondapochamma reservoir. Three villages and a tanda – Bahilampur, Mamidyala, Thanedarpally and Thanedarpally Tanda – would sink under the reservoir.

The dead of were provided with new homes in the Tunki Bollaram Rehabilitation and Relocation Colony (R&R) in Mulugu Mandal.

taken alive

Around 120 families from Thanedarpally Tanda and Thenadarpally have already moved into the new houses of the R&R colony. In fact, many modify their homes to suit their tastes and needs. Furthermore, Gajwel Revenue Divisional Officer D Vijayender Reddy recently inaugurated the elementary school in the colony. Facilities such as Angawadi centers, a vegetable market, and a shopping complex have been completed, and lottery-based stores will be awarded.

Three tahasildars – T. Vani, P. Srinivas Reddy and P. Yadagiri Reddy – were given the task of clearing the three villages since most of the Tanda people had already moved out and lived in the colony.

Work in full swing

The authorities had to build up to 1,135 houses in the R&R colony for the oustees. “85 of them were completed and handed over. Another 150 will be ready in a week. The balance is expected to be ready by the 15th of next month, ”said Vijayender Reddy.

Construction on the reservoirs is also almost complete, and irrigation officials must complete the federal work in Gauraram, after which they would take the full form of a reservoir.

With all amenities

Collector P. Venkatarami Reddy and Mr. Vijayender Reddy and others held a meeting on Friday to review progress. Each village was built with a shopping complex. From February 17, government offices from the R&R colony would also start operating.

“We have finished building the houses for the oustees and they are of high quality, as Prime Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao ordered. We are asking the oustees to move to the new colony by the 17th of this month, ”said Venkatarami Reddy.

