Three people died on the spot after a truck rammed a truck parked at the Minakere Cross Flyover on National Highway 9 in the Bidar district in the early hours of Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Ansar (32) and Vijaykumar (24) from Basantpur and Ismail (25) from the village of Changlera.

The three were on their way to Mannaekheli when the tire of their onion-laden truck got flat. The truck would have hit them when they changed the tire.

Bagadal Police visited the place. A case has been registered.

