The Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested three police officers from the police station in Dharavi on Saturday for alleged bribes from a street food stall owner. A citizen who would have accepted the money on their behalf has also been arrested.

Mysterious phone call

According to ACB officers, the complainant, a Mumbra resident, set up a stall on January 13 to sell biryani, pulao and kebabs on 90 Feet Road in Dharavi. A day after he started his business, another salesman in the area told him that police officer Sandip Rane had called him to Dharavi police station.

“The complainant visited the police station and met Mr. Rane and police officers Mukund Shinde and Sanjay Talekar. Mr. Shinde was placed orderly with senior police inspector Suresh Patil, who is in charge of the police station. During the meeting, the police demanded £ 32,000 from the complainant, “an ACB officer said.

The officer said the accused even gave the complainant a “break-up” and said that £ 6,000 to Mr. Patil would go, £ 12,000 would be split equally among four assistant police inspectors, £ 5,000 would be paid to four beat marshalls, £ 3,000 to personnel on board each of the three police station patrolling vehicles and £ 6,000 between them both .

The complainant approached the Mumbai unit of the ACB and lodged a written complaint against them. During preliminary investigations, it was confirmed that the three accused agents had claimed bribery and had negotiated the amount up to £ 25,000. “Based on this, we set a trap and sent the complainant on Saturday with £ 25,000 to the police station. Mr. Rane was then free, but the other two accused told the complainant to transfer the money to Pratik Mehar, who runs a pastry shop across the police station, “the officer said.

Once Mr. Mehar accepted the money, arrested ACB teams, who were waiting nearby, Mr. Mr. Shinde and Mr. Talekar. Mr. Rane was also arrested later in the day and all four were charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Officers said that searches are currently being conducted in the offices and residences of all three agents, and that an inventory of their assets will be made to be compared with their income.

Others involved?

“The claims of the other staff, including Mr. Shinde, who receive a reduction, are still being verified,” an officer said.

