Three people were arrested after a car was stolen from the Trafford Center.

On Thursday evening (February 6), two men were spotted exiting a Volkswagen Golf in the parking lot of the shopping center, which was later reported to have been stolen.

They were seen breaking into a red Ford Fiesta, which they drove off the scene around 7:15 p.m.

A passerby discovered the incident and called the police, who were assisted by Trafford Center staff.

Officers used a stinger on the street, but the suspects drove onto the sidewalk to avoid it.

The perpetrators then tried to flee the stolen fiesta.

At this point, officials were drawing Taser – although it was not used – and the driver was “spotted red” and arrested on Kingsway (A34).

The stolen Golf, which was driven in tandem, was also stopped by the police.

Three suspects of the two cars were arrested.

Officers wrote about the incident on the GMP Stretford Twitter account.

They wrote: “Three men were arrested overnight after stealing a vehicle at the Trafford Center and driving off with it. However, officials from the traffic unit “caught up” and arrested the vehicle. “