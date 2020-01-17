Three arrested, accused of attempted burglary, KWKT

advertisement

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas – Three young men try to break into a house in Harker Heights and end up in jail.

The Harker Heights police responded Tuesday to a burglary about a home in the 200 block of West Robin Lane.

The homeowner, who was in his house at the time, interrupted three men who were trying to gain access to his house through a back window. The three suspects ran but were found by the police before they could leave the area. The burglary victim identified the three suspects as the ones who had just tried to break into his house.

The 17-year-old Marquell Gadison-Thomas, from Killeen, the 18-year-old Anthony Gibbons from Killeen, plus a young person, were arrested and accused of attempting to break into a home. Justice of the Peace Clifford Coleman signed Gadison-Thomas and Gibbons with a bail of $ 100,000 each before they were transferred to the Bell County prison.

This case is still being investigated. Anyone with information about this incident is urgently requested to contact the Harker Heights police and the Criminal Investigation Department at 254-953-5440.

Source: Harker Heights Police Department

