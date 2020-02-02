Advertisement

A spokesman said the dead were young men aged 22, 20, and 19.



Three people were killed and two others injured in a shootout in an apartment rented from Airbnb in Toronto, the police said on Saturday.

Three people were shot dead and a fourth injured late Friday, the police in Canada’s largest city said in a tweet.

A fifth person was stabbed, but the victim’s life was not in danger, police said.

The police had until Saturday not given any information about the identity of the victims or a possible motive. All she said was that the violence took place in an Airbnb online car rental company in the city center.

0201 21:29 Homicide # 7 / 8-2020 85 Queens Wharf Road https://t.co/C6wHHbxDpL

– Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice), February 2, 2020

On October 31, an armed man opened fire at a house party in Orinda, California, which was an Airbnb rental. Four men and one woman were killed.

