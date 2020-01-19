advertisement

Runners will depart from the starting line of the Chevron Houston Marathon on Sunday, January 20, 2019 in Houston.

Thousands rush into town for the Chevron Houston Marathon

No less than 13,500 runners will descend to the center on Sunday morning to run the 48th annual Chevron Houston Marathon, a 26.2-mile track that winds between skyscrapers, pits and bayou greenery.

The race starts at 7:01 am at the intersection of San Jacinto and the convention and runs through Midtown, Montrose, Rice Village, West University Place, the Galleria, Memorial and Fourth Ward and ends at Lamar and Crawford.

The registration for both the Chevron Houston Marathon and the Aramco Houston Half Marathon is sold out.

Marathon runners are likely to see warmer weather than the 2019 Houston Marathon, where race participants were greeted with near-freezing temperatures.

Driving within the 610 Loop is unwise, thanks to a large number of road closures in and around the western half of the Loop.

