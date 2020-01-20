Thousands of seafarers welcomed their home when the Carrier Group returned to San Diego

advertisement

SAN DIEGO – The USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Group returned to San Diego on Monday and was greeted by hundreds of relatives who wanted to see the sailors after 10 months at sea.

The Carrier Group returned to their home port, Naval Air Station North Island, around 10 a.m. and completed a 294-day mission, marking the longest carrier mission in the post-Cold War period.

The group has traveled over 64,000 nautical miles, including the Strait of Gibraltar, the Suez Canal, the Strait of Hormuz and Surigao Strait.

The Lincoln’s operations supported “stability and security of maritime traffic” and “provided a critical deterrent to attacks on some of the world’s most critical waterways,” the Navy said.

FOX 5 was there when the carrier came back:

