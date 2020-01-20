Thousands of homes in Bolton were hit by a massive power outage

advertisement

Thousands of homes were hit by a major power outage in Bolton this evening (Monday).

More than 5,000 properties were affected by the failure.

The power outage affected home owners with the zip code BL2.

A spokesman for Electricity North West said he could not confirm the cause of the blackout at the present time.

He said they were called in shortly before 7:30 p.m. to report “an error in the network.”

About half of the properties were put back into operation within minutes of the engineers’ arrival.

Electricity North West tweeted about the incident tonight (Monday).

The power supply was then restored to almost all properties by 8:30 p.m.

Anyone still affected is asked to call Electricity North West at 105.

