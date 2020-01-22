Thousands of employees prepare Hard Rock Stadium for Super Bowl

advertisement

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) – The banging of a single hammer echoed through the stands in the Miami Dolphins stadium on Tuesday, the reverberation of the Super Bowl’s return to South Florida is just beginning.

Painters sprayed a logo on the newly laid grass, while two men with helmets dangled on a scaffolding under a video sign. Workers on the extensive grounds outside the stadium have also been busy preparing the complex for the NFL title match on February 2 between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

advertisement

“More than 6,000 people work behind the scenes to set everything up,” said Eric Finkelstein, senior director of the NFL activities. ‘You can hear it around us. And there is much more work to do. But we really feel good about where we are to get everything prepared. “

The competition offered a sneak peak in the stadium while Miami is preparing to organize the Super Bowl for the 11th time, most of each city. However, it has been 10 years since the last title game in South Florida, and the Dolphins house has since undergone a $ 550 million renovation.

The NFL said the upgrades were needed for Miami to remain competitive in bidding to organize Super Bowls.

“People who have not been here since the last Super Bowl will have the feeling that they are in a completely different stadium,” says Tom Garfinkel, president and CEO of the Dolphins.

Changes include four large video signs and an awning to protect fans from rain, while the stands and suites have been reconfigured. A square outside the main entrance now offers an inviting environment for entertainment with pregame.

“The differences are amazing,” Finkelstein said. “The extra club space and the terrain around the site are on a different whole level.”

As he spoke, workers outside the stadium cut plywood, applied fresh paint and tested glass-bottomed gondolas that would run the length of the site and make their debut on Super Sunday, giving fans a view of pregame festivities from a height of 90 feet. A tour takes 20 minutes.

“That’s definitely a Super Bowl first,” Finkelstein said, laughing.

The NFL has been on location since January 2 and has built a 4 1/2 mile fence to secure the perimeter. Gates are opened on Super Sunday for 65,000 fans.

“We are willing to set up a great show,” said Finkelstein.

.

advertisement