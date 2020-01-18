Thousands gather for rallies for women in the US.

advertisement

Thousands of people gather in cities all over the country as part of the women’s national rallies.

The fourth annual marches on Saturday are intended to harness the political power of women and focus on issues such as climate change, reproductive rights and immigration.

Marches were planned in more than 180 cities.

Marchers braved cold conditions in New York City, Los Angeles, and Washington D.C., although the crowd was considerably smaller than in previous years.

The first marches in 2017 attracted hundreds of thousands of people to meetings in cities across the country the day after President Trump was inaugurated.

