There is a certain type of rock band – think of AC / DC and Airbourne as special enthusiasts – who love to sing about rock. Sometimes it’s actually rock music, while others are pure, dirty euphemism. These Damn Crows are absolutely one of those bands. They have the riffs, the swagger, and the sleaze-dipped delivery, and they are in shape after delving into these waters when they proudly declare Rock N’Roll not dead! on their debut album.

However, in this follow-up, the Welsh outfit becomes more serious in some places. Opener Who Did It is a big, bluesy stomper dealing with the flood of suicides that have plagued her hometown Bridgend and the accompanying media observation. Sin On Skin, on the other hand, is a piece of prime riffage that deals with topics such as depression and self-harm.

There are crazy moments too, but then the damn crows show their hearts that they shine brightest here.

Verdict: 3/5