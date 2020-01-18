advertisement

Union Home Minister Amit Shah challenged congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday to prove that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act would remove the citizenship of Indian Muslims because he advised him to read the law in full.

Mr. Shah called it anti-Dalit against CAA and said there was no clause in the new law that removes Muslim citizenship and accused Congress and Rahul Gandhi of creating confusion.

“I challenge Rahul Gandhi … read the CAA in full, if you find anything that takes away the citizenship of Indian Muslims … our Pralhad Joshi (parliamentary minister) is ready to debate with you,” said Mr. Shah .

advertisement

At a public gathering here at the CAA as part of BJP’s “Jan Jagran Abhiyan,” he accused Congress of dividing the country based on religion.

The BJP National President also accused Congress, the Communist Party, West Bengal Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the JDS, BSP and SP of admitting the voting bank policy on CAA.

Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and various BJP leaders attended the meeting.

You have reached your limit for free items this month.

Register for free at The Hindu and get 30 days unlimited access.

Benefits of a subscription include

Today’s newspaper

Find mobile-friendly versions of articles from the daily newspaper in one easy-to-read list.

Unlimited access

Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restriction.

Personalized recommendations

A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages are loading immediately.

Dashboard

A one-stop shop for viewing the latest updates and managing your preferences.

briefing

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Not convinced? Know why you have to pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword puzzle, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans improve your reading experience.

.

advertisement