Nine years ago today, on February 8, 2011, Thompson Square released its eponymous debut album on Stoney Creek Records. Thompson Square contains the first hit for the married duo, consisting of Kiefer and Shawna Thompson.

“Do you want to kiss me or not?” Written by Jim Collins and David Lee Murphy, Thompson Squares was the second single from their first record and their third single overall. It took first place in April 2011.

“It took us a few days to write this song, and we spent most of the day trying to come up with an idea that was even interesting because we write so much together during the week,” Collins recalled The Boot. “Then David finally came on the line” Do you want to kiss me or not? “I said,” Shall we do it or not? “Then I grabbed my guitar and started singing.” We sit up there on your mom’s roof / talk about everything under the moon. “from there we just let ourselves be taken to where it wanted to go.”

Though the Thompsons didn’t write “Do you want to kiss me or not?”, They lived their message.

“I was in her apartment on Shawna’s lap in 1996, shortly after we both moved into town, and people don’t always read the signs so well,” says Keifer Thompson The Boot. “Shawna held out her hand a little further, a little further.

“… I finally found out,” he adds. “I went ahead and closed the deal there.”

In addition to 1st place, “Are You Gonna Kiss Me or Not” was awarded double platinum. Other songs on Thompson Square included the project’s first single, “Let’s Fight”; “I Got You”, which reached in the top 10 (No. 8); and “Glass”, which ended up in the top 15 (No. 15).

Thompson Square is available for streaming and buying from Amazon.

The country’s greatest love stories

Do you know the connection from Thompson Square to Rascal Flatts?