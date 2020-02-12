Another one! Thomas RhettMrs, Lauren Akins, gave birth to the couple’s third child on Monday, February 10th.

“Lennon Love Akins was born on February 10th at 8:30 am! It was a great pleasure to see how this little angel was brought into the world, “announced the 29-year-old country singer on Tuesday, February 11th, on Instagram.” My wife is simply incredible during the entire birth – to watch, the way our kids meet Lennon for the first time was probably the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen in my life! Ada James and Willa Gray will be the best big sisters in the world. The Lord is so good and I am so thankful for my wonderful growing family !! They pray for us as we move from zone to zone. “

Akins, 30, wrote in her post: “Our early Valentine’s Day baby was born yesterday, February 10th, and her sisters couldn’t be happier to finally kiss her little face and blue eyes – we couldn’t be in love. “

The couple also shared a series of photos of their family of five after Lennon’s arrival at the hospital.

Rhett announced in July 2019 that he and the University of Tennessee graduate had a little one on the way. This news came two years after the adoption of Willa Gray (now 4) in 2017 and the greeting of Ada James (now 2) three months later.

“I am delighted to announce that I am now paying three weddings,” said the Academy of Country Music Award winner in his Instagram unveiling. “I feel so blessed to say that our third child is on the way and it is a girl !! I love you so much @laur_akins. WG and AJ, you will be the best big sisters! Get the crazy out there.”

The then pregnant star posted a picture on her own social media account and wrote: “We found that we didn’t have enough princess dresses in the house, so we would add another Akins girl to the family early next year, despite Thomas Rhett’s initial Shock (swipe to watch the video) we are absolutely overjoyed for our little girl! Our girls can’t wait to meet their little sister. (They) love to touch my stomach and talk to her – especially, because I’ve been showing it for SEVEN weeks, so it feels like we’ve hidden this secret for ETERNITY. “

The couple, who have known each other since elementary school, married in October 2012. “You will be my favorite person on the planet forever,” Rhett Akins wrote on Instagram for the sixth anniversary.

At the Grammy Awards 2018, he made Us Weekly aware of her family plans. “In a perfect world, (Lauren) would want five,” said singer “Die a Happy Man”. “I would be good at three, so we’ll probably have five.”